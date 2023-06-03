New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has transferred the cost-effective Li-ion battery recycling technology to nine recycling companies and start-ups as part of Mission LiFE under 'Promote circularity campaign'.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), it handed over the technology to the industry on Friday in a ceremony in New Delhi where BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, and Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, were present.

Also Read | UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Admit Card 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Hall Ticket for Main Examination Released, Know How To Download.

MeitY had developed this technology under the 'Centre of Excellence on E-Waste Management' set up at the Centre for Material for Electronics Technology (C-MET), Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Government of Telangana along with industry partner, Greenko Energies, Hyderabad.

According to the statement, the novelty of the indigenously developed technology is that it could process assorted types of discarded Li-ion batteries, recovering more than 95 per cent Lithium (Li), Cobalt (Co), Manganese (Mn) and Nickel (Ni) contents in the form of their corresponding oxides/carbonates of about 98 per cent purity.

Also Read | World Bicycle Day 2023: From Matto Ki Saikil To Bicycle Days, Pedal Down The Memory Lane with Movies That Capture the Thrill and Nostalgia of Cycling.

It said the recycling process involves leaching followed by hierarchical selective extraction of metal values through solvent extraction process. These secondary raw materials could be used for battery manufacturing or in other potential applications, the statement added.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam emphasised on the Centre of Excellence (CoE) model of translational research and development, innovation along with partner industry from problem stage. The CEO said, "Li-ion battery recycling technology handing over to nine local industries is a laudable effort by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)."

Among the 11 verticals of circular economy chosen by NITI Aayog, MeitY is a front-runner in showcasing the outcome of technology development where the country is still restricted to a few major economies, according to the statement.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, has lauded the effort of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) on E-Waste Management, C-MET, Hyderabad, for developing low-cost technology for local recycling industries and startups.

He mentioned the special effort of the government of Telangana and Greenko Energies for nurturing a unique concept in the country to the translational research for commercialisation. He also appreciated C-MET scientists for venturing into niche technology development like hafnium metal sponge from effluents which is available with a handful of countries.

Hafnium is a chemical element with the symbol Hf and atomic number 72. Classified as a transition metal, Hafnium is a solid at room temperature. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)