Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, Merck Foundation CEO with H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of the Republic of Kenya at the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit

BusinessWire India

Nairobi [Kenya] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 recently. It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of the Republic of Kenya and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" along with First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Maldives, Mozambique, Nigeria, São Tome & Principe, Senegal, and Zimbabwe.

Also Read | Fact Check: Fake Andy Pycroft X Post Bashing Pakistan Players Goes Viral After PCB Demands Removal of Match Referee from Asia Cup 2025.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej expressed, "It was a pleasure meeting my dear sister, H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of the Republic of Kenya and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" for the 7th Edition of our Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit. I am proud to share that provided 244 scholarships for local Kenyan doctors in many critical and underserved specialties like Fertility & Embryology, Oncology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology, Sexual & Reproductive Care, Gastroenterology, Respiratory Medicine, Acute Medicine, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Dermatology, Neonatal Medicine, Urology, Pain Management, Critical Care, Rheumatology and more. And around 50% of these scholarships are provided to female healthcare providers, which is a great milestone of women empowerment."

H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" emphasized, "I am very proud of our partnership with Merck Foundation. Together, we are strengthening and transforming our public healthcare landscape, through the 244 scholarships provided for our doctors. This is an extraordinary milestone that will leave a lasting impact on the quality and accessibility of healthcare across our nation.

Also Read | Fiverr Layoffs: International Freelancing Major To Cut 30% of Workforce Amid AI Adoption and Business Transformation, Announces CEO Micha Kaufman.

Additionally, we are also supporting girl education through the 'Educating Linda' program by sponsoring the education of 47 underprivileged yet high-performing Kenyan schoolgirls, until they graduate."

Watch the Speech of The First Lady of Kenya & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/FeO0vyc4vts

Watch the video of Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej receiving H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother": youtu.be/uWnBiIG2-EU

On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting: https://youtu.be/G2YlJgkagNQ

Together with Kenya First Lady, Merck Foundation has provided 224 scholarships for young doctors in many critical and underserved specialties. Out of the 244 scholarships:

- 123 scholarships have been provided for one-year PG Diploma and two-year Master degree in Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology and Endocrinology for Kenyan doctors from different provinces across the country. Upon completion of their training, many Merck Foundation Alumni have gone on to open their own specialized clinics. These experts not only provide much-needed care, but also play a crucial role in raising awareness about the prevention and early signs of diabetes.

- 10 Scholarships have been provided for Oncology to develop and support the cancer care capacity in the country, a very critical speciality considering the increasing number of the cancer patients in the country and the continent.

- 46 scholarships have been provided for Fertility, Embryology, and one-year PG Diploma and two-year Master degree in Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, as a part of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" Campaign.

- Moreover, 64 Scholarships of one-year Online PG Diploma and two-Year Master degree provided in many other critical and underserved specialties like Gastroenterology, Respiratory Medicine, Acute Medicine, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Dermatology, Neonatal Medicine, Urology, Pain Management, Critical Care, Rheumatology and more, as part of their Capacity Advancement Program.

Overall, Merck Foundation has so far provided 2280 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties.

"We have always believed in the importance of building healthcare capacity and have been working for it since 2012. We will continue to build and enhance healthcare capacity in the Kenya and the rest of the Africa and beyond," added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation has also conducted 3 editions of their Online Health Media Training, to emphasize on the important role of media to address these critical social and health issues and be the voice of the voiceless.

Moreover, Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Kenya for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of Kenya, Merck Foundation has also launched seven children's storybooks, "More Than a Mother", "Educating Linda", "Jackline's Rescue", "Not Who You Are", "Ride into the Future" and "Sugar Free Jude", and "Mark's Pressure". The storybooks address various social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV, diabetes and hypertension awareness. The storybooks will soon also be launched in the Swahili language.

The 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation:

@Merck Foundation: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

@Rasha Kelej: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Link to the YouTube live stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation First Ladies High Level Panel: https://youtube.com/live/1xIeh0TCAuw

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

- 2280+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

- 3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

- 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

- Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

- 8 Children's Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

- 7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension and supporting girl education.

- Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community

- 950+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls to empower them to complete their studies

- 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8 Million Followers

Click the link below to Download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: Merck FoundationX: @MerckFoundationYouTube: MerckFoundationInstagram: Merck FoundationThreads: Merck FoundationFlickr: Merck FoundationWebsite: www.merckfoundation.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)