Hsinchu [Taiwan], March 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Metanoia Communications Inc. ("Metanoia"), in collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors NV. ("NXP"), announces that HFCL has selected Metanoia's 5G-NR RF transceiver, NXP's Layerscape® and Layerscape Access family of processors for HFCL's All-in-One 5G 2T2R Indoor Small Cell to deliver outstanding and reliable 5G cellular indoor coverage. Together, the Metanoia RFIC and NXP processors provide exceptional small form factor and capability for HFCL to deliver over 1 Gbps aggregate throughput, making it ideal for 5G in-building solutions and for Private 5G networks, e.g. hospitality, MDU, campus and more.

HFCL is a leading technology enterprise offering a wide range of next-generation communication products and integrated solutions both in India and abroad. Its 5G portfolio includes 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and Transport products which caters to the needs of communication service providers (CSP), enterprises and industry verticals.

"5G Small Cells are an integral part of HFCL's growing 5G RAN portfolio to help telcos improving 5G coverage and enabling private 5G solutions for digital transformation of various industries. For our 2T2R Indoor Small Cell platform we are happy to choose Metanoia's 5G-NR RFIC that provides HFCL with maximum flexibility to deliver a wide range of 5G Indoor Small Cell solutions across frequency bands & form factors which caters to our customer needs both in India and globally." said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL.

Metanoia RFIC, MT3812, is uniquely suited to performance driven and price sensitive 5G Small Cell or RU applications. MT3812 is a low power Sub-6GHz 2x2 RFIC which supports up-to 200 MHz bandwidth in Transmit and Receive TDD modes, and 400 MHz in DPD mode.

"We are proud that HFCL has selected Metanoia's for our world class 5G RFIC to combine with the high performance NXP Layerscape Access platform. Metanoia's growing line of integrated 5G products provides high performance, low cost & low power 5G solutions to enable 5G massive deployments worldwide" said Dr. Stewart Wu, President and CEO of Metanoia. "Metanoia is thrilled to support HFCL as they bring future products to their targeted 5G markets".

NXP's high performance Layerscape family of multicore processors and 5G NR programable baseband processors are part of NXP's antenna-to-processor portfolio for accelerating 5G deployments, which delivers advanced performance and security for infrastructure, industrial, and automotive applications.

"The advanced capabilities of NXP's Layerscape family and our broader 5G portfolio support the wide-ranging needs of 5G network deployments," said Jeff Steinheider, Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Edge, NXP. "The collaboration with Metanoia and HFCL has created a differentiated 5G small cell solution that will help expand 5G coverage and drive new 5G use cases."

Metanoia based in Hsinchu, Taiwan has contributed to the development of several generations of semiconductor SoC solutions for wireline Broadband and is now focusing in bringing new products to the 5G NR Markets.For more information please visit www.metanoia-comm.com.

