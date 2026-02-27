Sanand (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): The inauguration of the semiconductor chips unit in Sanand industrial area will be a big boon for the overall economic growth of the region, said Ajit Shah, President of Sanand Industries Association, a day before the prime minister is set to dedicate it to the nation.

"This is the first chip (unit) of India that Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate. And this is the first in India. So we are proud of that. The thing which we didn't have earlier, now Modi ji has brought to Sanand GIDC, and we are proud of that," Shah told ANI.

He foresees the surrounding areas getting developed because of this future industry.

"(Sanand GIDC) has 54 MNCs and also 600 MSME units. These are the operative so the ecosystem now the ecosystem is going to develop will be on a very large scale, and now Sanand will be starting Sanand 2.0," he asserted.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Semiconductor Assembly, Test and Packaging (ATMP) facility of Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited in Sanand. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's semiconductor manufacturing journey, with the commencement of commercial production and shipment of the first made-in-India semiconductor memory modules from the Sanand ATMP facility. This development represents a major step forward in strengthening India's position in the global semiconductor value chain.

The project, which had its ground-breaking ceremony in September 2023, was the first proposal approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). With a total outlay of more than Rs 22,500 crore, construction commenced soon after approval, reflecting the Government's commitment to fast-tracking strategic semiconductor investments in the country.

The Sanand facility, once fully ramped up, will feature approximately 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the world's largest raised-floor cleanrooms. The facility is designed to serve customers worldwide and address the growing global demand for memory and storage solutions, driven by rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing.

The Sanand ATMP facility will convert advanced Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND semiconductor wafers from Micron's global manufacturing network into finished memory and storage products, catering to customers across global markets.

The establishment and operationalisation of this facility underscores India's emergence as a trusted and competitive destination for semiconductor manufacturing and aligns with Prime Minister's vision of building a resilient and self-reliant technology ecosystem in the country. (ANI)

