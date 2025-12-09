Bellevue [US], December 9 (ANI): Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced on Tuesday that the company will invest USD 17.5 billion in India to support the country's rapidly expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem.

This announcement follows Satya Nadella's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders discussed the country's AI roadmap and growth priorities.

Nadella called it Microsoft's "largest investment in Asia."

In a post shared on X, Nadella said, "Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India's AI opportunity. To support the country's ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B--our largest investment ever in Asia--to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India's AI-first future."

According to a press release issued by Microsoft, "together, Microsoft and India are poised to set new benchmarks and drive the country's leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure in the coming decade. We are shaping a future that is more equitable and uniquely Indian in its scale and impact."

"Microsoft's investment in India focuses on three pillars--scale, skills and sovereignty--aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of building a comprehensive ecosystem that drives AI innovation and access at a national scale," it added.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, said, "Microsoft has been part of India's fabric for more than three decades. As the nation moves confidently into its AI-first future, we are proud to stand as a trusted partner in advancing the infrastructure, innovation and opportunity that can power a billion dreams. Building on the USD 3 billion investment announced in January 2025, our new US$17.5 billion commitment and deep partnership across India's technology ecosystem are focused on turning India's AI ambition into impact for every citizen. This transformation is anchored on three pillars: hyperscale infrastructure to run AI at scale, sovereign-ready solutions that ensure trust, and skilling programs that empower every Indian to not just join the future but shape it."

Our new investment will be used to continue scaling our cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling initiatives, and ongoing operations across India. This includes our workforce of more than 22,000 employees across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, and other cities, representing the diversity of Microsoft's businesses, Microsoft added. (ANI)

