New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/SRV): The MindSmith, a super speciality Brain Health Platform, has announced reaching critical milestones since its inception on 17th January 2022. The platform has gained a substantial following with over 16K subscriptions on its website and a social media reach of over 8K on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

The MindSmith is a unique platform that focuses on helping individuals grow to their full potential. With ten speciality departments, each equipped with a special assessment, The MindSmith aims to provide comprehensive solutions to some of the significant challenges preventing individuals from reaching their best version.

Also Read | King Charles III Coronation Guest List: From Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Mumbai Dabbawalas and Sonam Kapoor, Know Indians Who Will Attend Crowning Ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

One of The MindSmith's proprietary assessments, EngagePro, has been designed to help corporates make customized employee engagement and wellness programs. The assessment is a revolutionary tool that allows corporations to measure the level of engagement and wellness in their employees and provides recommendations to improve the same.

The MindSmith's workshops are designed to address some of the significant problems that prevent individuals from reaching their best version. The platform offers a range of workshops, including Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, Project Happiness, Working Moms' Life, and the Become Better Series for Leadership. The MindSmith has focussed on people-centric solutions since inception and is planning to grow and expand rapidly in India. With its innovative approach to brain health, the platform is fast becoming the go-to destination for individuals and corporates looking to improve their overall well-being.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2023 Live Streaming Online: Watch Chandra Grahan Telecast in India at This Time in IST (Watch Video).

"I firmly believe that healthy brain lead to healthy lives, and at The MindSmith, we are committed to empowering individuals to achieve their best psychological, emotional, behavioural, social and cognitive health. Our innovative approach, grounded in science and empathy, is designed to provide individuals in India and the Indian diaspora around the world with the tools and support they need to take charge of their well-being and unlock their full potential.", said MindSmith Co-Founder Dr Satyen Sharma.

"Good mental health is not a luxury; it's a necessity, and we are dedicated to making the top qualified experts in India accessible to everyone. Our mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to achieve overall well-being. Because we thrive, we can truly live." shared Sindhu Wadhwa, Head of Therapy at The MindSmith.

As we advance, The MindSmith, aims to launch its latest program, Project Happiness. The program will commence on May 25, 2023, at 6 pm IST, and will be conducted every month thereon. It is a seven-day online workshop aimed at helping individuals understand the seven central pillars of happiness and overcome the challenges and limitations that hinder their ability to lead happy and peaceful lives. Two of India's top 25 experts in the field of happiness and self-awareness facilitate Project Happiness. The techniques employed in the program are designed to help individuals achieve greater self-awareness and joy in their lives.

The program will be accompanied by the launch of the MindSmith Mobile App, which is India's first super-specialty Brain Health platform with the best-qualified experts and top voices of the country in Mental Health field.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Project Happiness and our MindSmith App through which we believe we will touch the lives of 100,000 people in 1 year and make their lives a little better - one Brain at a time. Our mission is to scale up our services and experts to be able to serve more people, and we believe this is a significant step in that direction." said Pia Singh, Founder of The MindSmith.

For more information on Project Happiness, visit - https://projecthappiness.mindsmith.co.in/

Consult an Expert Today - https://www.mindsmith.co.in/doctor-consultation

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)