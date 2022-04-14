New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Mineral production in India recorded a growth of 13.2 per cent year-on-year during April-February 2021-22 period led by a sharp increase in output of diamond, lignite, natural gas, and phosphorite, the government data showed on Thursday.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 123.2, was 4.5 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of February 2021, according to data released by the Ministry of Mines.

Also Read | Maithili New Year 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Jur Sital With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Status, SMS and Quotes.

As per the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines, the cumulative growth for the period April- February 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased 13.2 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

The production level of important minerals in February 2022 was: Coal 795 lakh tonnes, Lignite 47 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2515 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 23 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2120 thousand tonnes, Chromite 373 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 9 thousand tonnes, Gold 125 kg, Iron ore 227 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 29 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 293 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 143 thousand tonnes, Limestone 333 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 108 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 10 thousand tonnes and Diamond 48 carat.

Also Read | Monte-Carlo Masters: Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev Reach Third Round in Monaco.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during February 2022 over February 2021 include Diamond (43.4 per cent), Lignite (24.7 per cent), Natural Gas (U) (12.5 per cent), Phosphorite (9.9 per cent), Zinc conc 8.7 per cent), Bauxite (8.3 per cent), Coal (6.6 per cent), Iron Ore (5.9 per cent) and Magnesite (0.6 per cent).

While there was healthy growth in the production of several minerals, the output of some minerals declined also during the month of February 2022 year-on-year.

Important minerals showing negative growth during the month of February include Limestone (-0.5 per cent), Gold (-2.1 per cent), Petroleum (crude) (-2.2 per cent), Lead conc (-14.0 per cent), Manganese ore (-17.3 per cent), Copper conc (-19.8 per cent) and Chromite (-33.1 per cent). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)