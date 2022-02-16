New Delhi/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): On the back of a metaverse wedding, Mingout, a dating app building a uniquely Indian solution to romance, took two of its loyal users to a date in outer space.

(Watch here- https://mingout.page.link/mingout-metavers)

"We thought about the most romantic date possible - and in an instant, the answer was clear," Navdeep Kamboj, Co-Founder and Chief Wingperson, Mingout, said. "The moon represents the two tenets of Mingout - romance and revolution. What's more romantic than moonlight, and what's more revolutionary than humanity's first step on the moon?"

Out to 'disrupt dating', Mingout has built a niche in the world of romance by 'bringing the date back in dating'. Standing out as the only app in the world where you can date, not just match, Mingout has, over the last year, conducted 1000+ dates on the app.

"With Valentine's week approaching during a time where the physical world is less accessible, we decided to host a virtual festival on the app," Devanshu, Co-founder and head of product, said. "Our team worked day and night and we hosted 9 shows - with musicians like Osho Jain and Avanti Nagral, to comics like Munawar, Rahul Dua and Swati, India's top mixologist, Ami Shroff and wholesome dates with Leeza Mangaldas and Divija Bhasin. Harshveer, our co-founder, hosted the final date on Valentine's, launching his new song with Sagar Verma."

With these virtual events and 100+ other date ideas, Mingout provides a place not just for singles, but for people with partners to come and experience romance.

"You don't have to be single to date," Harshveer says. "Romance hits you with puberty and stays with you till your last breath." An SRK fan, Harshveer has always wanted to simplify romance for Indians. "It's funny - that in a country that loves love so much, we still find it difficult to express and experience romance freely. And that's why we built Mingout. Copy-pasted American solutions of casual swiping don't work in India."

Powered by Yugverse, Mingout's Metaverse date is just the start of a dating revolution. Mingout hopes to disrupt dating, and make it more accessible, fun and immersive.

Mingout is a lifestyle and dating platform that aims to connect individuals over common experiences. Started by graduates from IIM Calcutta, IIT Bombay and IIT BHU, Mingout is a seed funded startup in its launch phase.

