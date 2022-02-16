Rajkot, February 16: In a shocking incident reported from Gujarat, a 25-year-old woman was subjected to terrible brutality when her former live-in partner chopped off her nose and little finger before he also attempted to strangulate her to death.

The incident happened in Dhoraji town late on Sunday night when the main accused, Sultan alias Tipu Jaan Maamad Juneja went to his former live-in partner Farzana Malaviya's house along with his friend to convince her to return to Rajkot, according to a report in Times of India.

Farzana and Sultan had fallen in love a year ago and she came to stay with him at his house in Chanteshwar around nine months ago.

A month ago, she left him and returned to her parents' house in Dhoraji's Ambawadi Colony.

On Sunday night, when the accused duo went to Dhoraji, Farzana, her elder sister Kausar an mother Sama were at home. Sultan again started pressuring her to come with him to Rajkot. When Farzana refused, a bitter fight broke. Sultan flew into a fit of rage and first chopped off her hair with a knife.

He even tried to knife Kausar and attack her mother, but they ran out of the house. "Sultan then pushed Farzana on the floor, sat on her chest and chopped off her nose and little finger, while Rahul held her legs. He then tried strangulating her, but the neighbours gathered there on hearing the commotion and screams of her sister and mother. Sultan and Rahul threatened everyone and left from there," said Dhoraji police station sub inspector J Zapadiya who is investigating the case.

