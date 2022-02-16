Chhattisgarh, February 16: The Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS) has issued the exam timetable (schedule) 2022 for Chhattisgarh Open School Exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of Chhattisgarh Open School at sos.cg.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the examination will be held from 8.30 am to 11.45 am in offline mode. The CGSOS 2022 exam for Class 10 will be conducted from April 4 to April 30, while Class 12 will be held from April 1 till May 2. UGC-NET Results Update: December 2020, June 2021 Exams Results To Be Declared In A Day Or Two.

How to Check and Download Time Table For Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022:

Visit the official site of CGSOS at sos.cg.nic.in.

Once on Homepage, click on Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022 timetable link

The PDF file of the examination date sheet for 2022 will appear on your screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates can also click here to check the schedule of Chhattisgarh Open School Exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates must note that the CGSOS 2022 will be conducted strictly according to the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule.

