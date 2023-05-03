New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/SRV): On the momentous occasion of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Jagannath International Management School, Kalkaji had the honor of welcoming the Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, to their campus.

During the address, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia discussed social initiatives and stressed empowering the youth, being the future of our country. His inspiring and enlightening speech left a lasting impression on all in attendance.

The Chairman of Jagannath International Management School, Dr Amit Gupta, felicitated Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation as a mark of respect and appreciation for the Minister's contribution to the development of our country.

Overall, the event was a huge success, and it was an honour for JIMS, Kalkaji, to host such a distinguished guest. The occasion was a testament to our commitment to promoting social causes and providing a platform for dialogue on important issues.

For more information, visit - http://www.jagannath.org/

