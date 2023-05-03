Umar Kremlev, who is the president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), recently held a press conference in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. During the conference, he discussed the prospects for the sport of boxing.

According to the EU Reporter, Kremlev emphasized the significance of cooperation and compromise in the sport of boxing. He also reportedly stated that politics should be kept out of sports. Kremlev highlighted the IBA's commitment to assisting athletes and National Federations in the development of the sport. He noted that the organization plans to allocate between $50,000 and $100,000 to each National Federation for the development of boxing after the National Federations have submitted a development plan.

Kremlev emphasized that boxing is a welcoming family that will continue to grow regardless of the political strife that exists in the world. He discussed the issue of interaction between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), highlighting the fact that each organization should concentrate on its own responsibilities without interfering with the interests of the other or the athletes.

During the press conference, Kremlev also addressed the initiative by the United States and the United Kingdom to create a "alternative boxing association." He stated that the International Boxing Association (IBA) is the only international association that has authority over boxing and is trusted by 205 countries. He criticized the notion of registering an organization in a "garage" and then calling it international, and he questioned why anyone should pay attention to the matter.

Kremlev emphasized that the IBA's focus is not to limit athletes but rather to help them, and there is no question about the popularity of boxing given that 120 countries have submitted applications to acquire the rights to the finals. Kremlev emphasized that the IBA's focus is not to limit athletes but rather to help them. Athletes from Europe have reached out to Kremlev directly in an effort to solve the current issues, which would be beneficial for everyone involved.

In conclusion, the press conference brought attention to the IBA's dedication to the growth of boxing as well as its cooperation with other organizations while putting the primary emphasis on its responsibilities. Kremlev emphasized the importance of removing politics from sports and recognizing that collaboration and compromise are necessary for the development of the sport.