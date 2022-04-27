New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/PNN): Zama Organics, a much sought after organic and healthy grocery start-up founded by Shriya Naheta Wadhwa that works directly with farmers, artisans, and producers with the sole purpose of making available trusted choices of healthy and organic products for consumers, is proud to announce an investment and collaboration by Mira Kapoor. Mira has invested an undisclosed amount as part of Zama Organics' recent fundraise.

Mira Kapoor has always been a strong advocate of healthy, conscious choices and her values strongly align with Zama Organics vision and mission.

According to Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, Founder, Zama Organics, "We are really excited to have Mira as our investor as she is holistically committed to clean ingredients and conscious choices. We hope to spread the message of healthy eating and sustainable living together with this collaboration"

"You are what you eat, it's just a fact - wholesome and real food choices are crucial ingredients for a happy and healthy life. As a long-time Zama customer I'm happy to support Shriya and her vision for Zama Organics as well as her single minded focus on making clean and healthy eating a way of life while we celebrate our love for food together. I'm excited to be a part of Zama's journey, their approach towards empowering farmers and artisans, and their endeavour to expand the awareness and access to better ingredients for all our kitchens", said Mira Kapoor.

On the anvil are plans for Zama Organics to scale up operations to ensure presence in other cities through their own operations along with a network of ecommerce sites and modern trade stores as well as investing in wider digital messaging via relevant groups of content creators.

Zama Organics works directly with farmers, producers, and artisanal makers to provide high-quality groceries, fresh fruits and veggies that are healthy, organically and sustainably grown. Zama Organics launched in 2018 and has marquee angel investors like Ajay Kaushal (BillDesk), Arjun Lamba (Guardian Advisors), Jay Mehta (Mehta Group) among others.

With over 300 SKUs ranging from fresh fruits, veggies, to daily essentials and groceries, the brand is fully operational in Mumbai with an expansion plan carved out for major metropolitan cities of India to become a thought leader in this space and put Indian organic food on the map.

After graduating from the University of Southern California (USC) with a degree in International relations and Global Business in 2015, Shriya Naheta Wadhwa returned to India. She had the opportunity to travel to a few organic farms and saw the exceptional produce from a humble potato to exotic rice, all grown using no chemicals. She soon realised that people have little to no access to the high quality produce grown across the country. Determined to bridge the gap, her love for food took her on a journey to find the best produce India has to offer. She spent 1.5 years researching, learning about organic and healthy produce, farming, types of products that grow in India. This led to the establishment of Zama Organics and by the year 2018, they had an active website and sold under Zama. Shriya is also a certified Health Coach brings more value and credibility to what she does.

