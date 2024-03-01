BusinessWire India

Dubai [UAE], March 1: MIRAI Capital Global, formed by the Royal Private Family Office of H. H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi of UAE and other Global family offices and growth partners MIRAI JMAC, has signed a strategic partnership and is facilitating growth in UAE and MENA region and additionally started due diligence and made a nonbinding commitment of $7 million investment in DigiMaaya, an emerging technology, Digital Assets Exchange and Bank.

Dunston Pereira (Group CEO of the Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi), Pranav Jyoti (Chief Investment Officer for the Private Office of H. H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi and MD, MIRAI Capital Global) along with Vinoth Beemjee (Senior Partner and Regional Head, APAC, MIRAI Capital Global), identify the massive opportunity that DigiMaaya directly addresses - democratizing financial purchasing through fractional asset offerings via a comprehensive marketplace and other product mixes. Pranav Jyoti mentioned that DigiMaaya's innovative tech solutions use the latest technology stack, building the pillars to forward Industry 4.0 thesis via emerging tech like Blockchain, AI, Encryption and Cryptography, VR, etc. APAC Lead and Senior Partner, MIRAI Capital, Vinoth Beemjee, additionally said, "Since DigiMaaya will allow users to benefit from its suite of services like Trading, Loans, Insurance, Tax calculator, Financial Health Card. This investment by MIRAI Capital Global is a strong bet on smart services being built by a seasoned Team." Utsav Dar, Founder & CEO, DigiMaaya shared his vision regarding the company and the benefit of this investment through MIRAI Capital Global, "At DigiMaaya's core, we believe in taking care of all our stakeholders, i.e. our investors, users, employees and vendor partners. Our internal processes are aligned with our company culture and our team's common passion fuels our drive to create a user centric, global, regulated and compliant Financial SuperApp." DigiMaaya comprises a team of Industry leaders & Specialists with varied expertise who have aligned themselves to the vision of building DigiMaaya as a Fintech super app. This global team includes Heero Punjabi (Co-founder and CTO), Punnoose Joseph (Co-founder and Chief Technology Architect), Preet Gill (Co-founder, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications), and Dr. Chiraag Jain (Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer). As the world moves ahead in this digital economy, technology is at the forefront of all industry practices and aspects. DigiMaaya is strongly positioning itself to be a market leader in the global fintech space where new-age financial transactions will be made available to users through DigiMaaya's regulated and compliant emerging tech application.

Utsav Dar emphasizes on DigiMaaya's USPs: A 100% licenced and regulated App with robust and transparent audit mechanisms for trust building, 3-level Appellate solution across 9 languages for seamless customer support, Steady liquidity addressing a major problem in the current illiquid market, and a Transition to Web3 through informative educational series and incentivised user benefits. MIRAI Capital backs DigiMaaya's vision and its strong Leadership Team's capability to deliver true value.

For any queries, please email Preet Gill, Co-founder, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication, DigiMaaya, preet@digimaaya.com

