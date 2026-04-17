BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Hirohama India successfully hosted the prestigious Miss Sake India 2026 contest at Robata - Kuuraku, Mumbai. crowning Ms. Nishita Yogesh Antarkar from Mumbai as the new cultural ambassador for Japanese sake in India.

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The elegant ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including H.E Mr. Toshihiro Kaneko, Acting Consul General of Japan in Mumbai; Ms. Chisato Tateno, Miss Sake Japan 2025; Ms. Mika Onishii, Chairperson of Miss Sake Association; Ms. Akansha Shrivastava, Miss Sake India 2025; and Ms. Mika Eoka, a renowned sake sommelier also known as "Sake Mom India."

The event commenced with an insightful introduction by Mr. Kojiro Honda, Co-owner and Founder of Hirohama India Pvt. Ltd. and Kuuraku India Pvt. Ltd., said they are organizing this event in India for the third consecutive year. Also, He emphasized that Miss Sake is not just a competition, but also a platform for cultural exchange between India and Japan.

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H.E Mr. Toshihiro Kaneko, the Acting Consul General of Japan, emphasized the cultural similarities between India and Japan, noting that these shared values are deeply rooted in history. In the current scenario, Japan is actively collaborating with India to promote regional development through an environmentally friendly approach.

This was followed by the introduction of seven exceptional finalists competing for the coveted title.

During the event, attendees were introduced to the renowned sake brand Hakutsuru, originating from Kobe--one of Japan's most celebrated sake-producing regions. Known for its pure water, rich heritage, and exceptional craftsmanship, Hakutsuru is enjoyed in over 50 countries worldwide.

After a rigorous selection process evaluated by a distinguished jury, Ms. Nishita Yogesh Antarkar--a business owner and a certified Visharad Kathak dancer with 16 years of experience and a strong passion for language and cultural exchange--was crowned Miss Sake India 2026 by her predecessor, Akansha Shrivastava.

Ms. Priyanka Sarkar, a chef based in Bangalore, and Ms. Sakshi Khari, a storyteller and Japanese language learner from Delhi, were announced as the runners-up.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Nishita emphasized that "Sake is not merely an alcoholic beverage; it is culture itself, symbolizing the history and spirit of Japan." She spoke passionately about the immense beauty and value of Japanese tradition, expressing her commitment to expanding the reach of sake's charm throughout India expressed her commitment to promoting sake culture across India and encouraging more people to explore this refined beverage.

Other finalists included Ms. Disha (sales professional), Ms. Salwadi Nandini (marketing professional), Ms. Purva Ninad (project coordinator), and Ms. Shivani Thakur (restaurant management professional specializing in Japanese cuisine).

As Miss Sake India 2026, Nishita will engage in promotional activities across the country and represent India at the Miss Sake Japan Finals to be held in June 2026 in Japan.

For updates on Miss Sake India's journey and upcoming events promoting Japanese sake culture in India, follow @miss_sake_india on Instagram.

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