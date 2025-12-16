SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, has introduced a unique B.A. / B.Sc. (Honours / Honours with Research) with Liberal Arts Pedagogy programme where the students are exposed to over 100 major-minor combinations under Humanities, Social Sciences and Behavioural Sciences. This is one of the most flexible, interdisciplinary undergraduate programmes across India, which aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Students have the flexibility to personalise their academic pathways by choosing within and across thematic baskets, including Literary & Communication Studies, Foreign Languages, Film Making, Digital Humanities, Public Policy, Economics, International Relations, Sociology, Criminology and Psychology stream with specialisations in Counselling Psychology, Forensic Psychology, Business Psychology, Cognitive Neuroscience. This, in turn, enables its students to take up unique combinations such as Psychology and Data Analytics, Public Policy and Forensic Psychology, Literary and Communication Studies and Criminology, thus preparing future graduates with skills relevant to multiple sectors rather than a single discipline.

A key highlight of the programme is the introduction of a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) track within Liberal Arts, available exclusively to students choosing Business Psychology as their major. This pioneering option integrates behavioural science with quantitative research and applied business coursework, preparing students for emerging roles in organisational psychology, HR analytics, behavioural consulting, employee experience design, performance optimisation, and workplace research. The university notes that this bridge between scientific inquiry and liberal arts thinking responds to rising industry demand for data-literate behavioural science professionals.

Speaking about the programme launch, Dr Vishal Ghule, Dean, School of Liberal Arts, MIT-WPU, Pune, said:

"Our BA/BSc (Honours) programme represents a paradigm shift in liberal arts education in India. With more than 100 customisable combinations, we're enabling students to be the architects of their own learning. Our programme is fully aligned with the NEP 2020, ensuring interdisciplinary exposure to make sure that our graduates are not just job-ready today but stay relevant in the future. With our holistic model of education that combines rigorous academics with experiential learning through immersion programmes and research, we're developing future leaders and innovators as well as well-rounded professionals who can thrive in today's and tomorrow's complex workplace."

The programme architecture implements NEP 2020's multiple entry-exit flexibility. This also includes an Honours with Research option for students seeking to pursue Postgraduate Research/ MPhil Equivalency / International Master's, and PhD pathways.

Experiential learning forms the backbone of the programme. Students participate in Rural, National, and International Immersion Programmes, industrial visits, study tours, research projects, and Semester-Abroad opportunities, Trekking Activities. Internship and Placement opportunities with organisations such as Teach for India, I-PAC, Principal Global Investors, Mansa Clinic, NGOs, think tanks, analytics firms, and creative studios; help in making learners reflective and ensuring the skills go beyond the classroom and extend to resilience, empathy, communication, and real-world adaptability.

What distinguishes the programme further is its pedagogical framework rooted in MIT-WPU Pune's founding philosophy. Students engage with Peace Studies inspired by Dr. Vishwanath Karad's worldview, access faculty mentorship under a structured mentor-mentee system, work with research opportunities early in their academic journey, and receive value-added certifications aligned with industry skill expectations. Biography-based learning, documentary-based teaching, global academic exposure, and cross-disciplinary electives form additional pillars of the learning experience.

Applications for the 2026 cohort are open and can be submitted through the official MIT-WPU Pune admissions portal.

About MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities with a legacy of 43+ years of academic excellence and a strong focus on research, innovation, and global engagement. Home to a diverse student community from across India and abroad, the university offers a wide spectrum of future-focused programmes across liberal arts, sciences, engineering, management, and emerging disciplines. With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, industry collaboration, and values-based education inspired by the vision of world peace, MIT-WPU, Pune, continues to prepare graduates who are academically strong, socially conscious, and equipped to contribute meaningfully to a rapidly changing world.

For more information visit: MIT-WPU

