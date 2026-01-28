Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Proposes to Commence Manufacturing Operations at New Boisar Facility as Part of Its Expansion Strategy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (BSE: 540078), one of India's leading polymer solutions companies engaged in the manufacturing of blow-molded and injection-molded products, has announced a strategic expansion of its manufacturing footprint as part of its long-term growth plan.

The Company has proposed to commence manufacturing operations at a new facility located at the MIDC Industrial Area, Taluka-Boisar, District-Palghar. The premises have been taken on a leave and license basis and will support the Company's growing operational requirements.

Currently, Mitsu Chem Plast operates three manufacturing units,Unit 1 and Unit 2 at Tarapur, and Unit 3 at Khalapur, with a combined installed capacity of over 29,000 MT per annum. As of the quarter ended September 2025, the Company was operating at an overall capacity utilization of approximately 68%, reflecting healthy demand across its product portfolio.

The proposed Boisar facility will add approximately 900 MT per annum to the Company's total manufacturing capacity. To support this expansion, the Company plans to invest around ₹101 lakh, funded entirely through internal accruals, towards the purchase of new machinery.

This capacity addition is aligned with Mitsu Chem Plast Limited's strategy to sustain long-term growth, address evolving market demand, and enhance operational flexibility. The expansion will enable the Company to improve responsiveness to customer requirements, optimize production planning, and support incremental volumes without significant strain on existing facilities.

Reflecting on the Development, Mr. Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "The proposed commencement of manufacturing operations at our Boisarfacility is a natural step in our growth journey. Over the past few years, we have seen steady demand across our product segments, and this expansion allows us to prepare for future requirements in a timely and planned manner.

The additional capacity will help us serve our customers better, improve delivery timelines, and create more flexibility in our manufacturing operations. This expansion supports our long-term vision of building a scalable and reliable manufacturing platform while consistently meeting customer expectations."

