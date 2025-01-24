New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will unveil a captivating tableau at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. This vibrant display will offer a glimpse into India's evolving energy landscape, highlighting its groundbreaking strides in renewable energy, a release said on Friday.

A central focus of the tableau will be the ambitious PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the world's largest residential rooftop solar initiative, alongside other transformative MNRE programs.

These efforts are not only advancing India's green economy but are also poised to generate millions of green jobs by 2030.

While emphasizing India's energy transition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tableau will also highlight India's advancements in green hydrogen. It will also highlight India's status as the fourth-largest installer of wind energy.

Eight hundred special guests, comprising beneficiaries of PM Suryaghar, PM Kusum, and RE technicians invited by MNRE, will be among the first to witness this unique portrayal of India's path to a sustainable and self-reliant future.

MNRE, under the guidance of the Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, through its transformative schemes and programs, is providing affordable and clean energy to millions of households in India as well as boosting domestic manufacturing in the renewable sector.

At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070. Green energy for climate mitigation is not just a focus area for India, but globally it has gained momentum.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day Parade 2025 will be a unique blend of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest at the parade. Briefing media in New Delhi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that a 160-member marching contingent and 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will take part in the Parade at Kartavya Path, with the contingents of Indian Armed Forces.

This year, 31 tableaux from various States, Union Territories, and Central Government Ministries/Departments will participate, showcasing the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas." After the National Anthem, balloons with banners of the official logo of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution will be released. The event will conclude with a flypast by 47 aircraft.

On 26th January 2025, the Republic Day Parade will start in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS. (ANI)

