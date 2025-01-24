Lakhisarai, January 24: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four persons over refusal to give them cigarettes in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, police said on Friday. Two of the accused have been arrested and a manhunt was launched to nab the others, they said. “The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when four persons went to the woman's house in Nawabganj area asking for cigarettes. When she refused, they dragged her to a nearby field… and allegedly committed the crime,” SP Ajay Kumar told PTI. Mumbai: Raped by Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Woman Inserts Blade and Stones in Private Parts To Escape Wrath of Her Parents Over Sex Assault.

“On the basis of statements of her family members, a case was immediately registered… and two accused persons were arrested on Thursday. Search is on to trace the other two,” he said. The elderly woman has been admitted to a government hospital, Kumar added.