VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Mobicule Technologies, a recognised player in phygital debt collection and a leading home-grown digital customer on-boarding company in India, has launched a pioneering secured single Click Print to Post solution, Phygital Notice to intelligently manage the printing and dispatching of physical legal notices. Mobicule has successfully penetrated the debt collection industry through the introduction of its revolutionary Phygital Debt Resolution service to enhance the capabilities of debt collection and loan recovery. The Print to Post, Phygital Notice is a step further in streamlining the delivery of both physical and digital communications to enhance customer satisfaction and boost financial performance. With the ability to dispatch 2.4 million notices per month, Mobicule aims 30% reduction in the operational cost for customers through this service offering.

Several large entities including financial institutions, corporates, legal firms, government frequently struggle in the current modern economic landscape to manage their large requirement of printing, sending physical legal notices and managing the status of the receipt by the customer on a daily basis. The current challenges associated with printing and dispatching physical legal notices includes high operational costs, time-consuming and in-efficient process, compliance and security regarding customer's sensitive information, potential errors in delivery, logistical complexities and update of notice delivery status. Additionally, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and maintaining data security throughout the process poses significant challenges, leading to operational inefficiencies and rising expenses. Mobicule's Phygital Notice addresses these issues with an efficient, reliable and cost-effective approach.

Siddharth Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director, Mobicule Technologies, while sharing his views on the launch of industry first solution said, "The main problem regarding the printing and dispatching of physical legal notices revolves around the inefficiency, costliness, and potential errors associated with traditional methods. The task of printing, packaging & posting, tracking & recording the communication today is a highly disjointed process leading to inefficiency and consumer data exposure risks. We realised there is a need for a more streamlined, cost-effective, and reliable solution that addresses these challenges while ensuring compliance and data security. Our research enabled us to put together a comprehensive Phygital solution with one-click-print-to-post functionality which will not only resolve the key concerns associated but also integrates digital and physical processes seamlessly. This solution eliminates the need for manual intervention and reduces the likelihood of errors. With a single click, users can initiate the entire process, including document creation, printing, addressing, and dispatching, saving time and resources. Additionally, leveraging digital technology allows for better tracking, compliance management, and cost optimization. This holistic approach merges digital with physical and ensures efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness in managing legal notices, addressing the key pain points associated with traditional methods."

Siddharth further added that, "Phygital Notice, our service offering is fully secured and backed by automated mechanized processes. The dispatch to the consumer is instantaneous without any personnel dependency, thereby increasing team productivity as well as ensuring security and compliance. Most importantly, there is a noticeable cost reduction and efficiency improvement. Customer needs are evolving and we at Mobicule, are quick to align and adapt to these requirements. Our agile technology intelligently manages and securely delivers all legal communication by analysing large amount of data using AI/ML and identifying cases that are eligible for further legal proceedings. Customers can integrate further legal workflow with our Phygital Notice system with our mCollect platform and get real time insights on all the related activities and make effective strategies for collection and recovery."

Phygital Notice is an integrated solution, a one stop shop which smartly understands the full journey of the borrower as well as the collection requirements of the customer thus navigating debt recovery roadmap on a single platform. Banks and NBFCs can future proof their debt recovery through 100% secured process offered by mCollect Phygital Notice. Mobicule has collaborated with India Speed post and the service is backed by well-known industry lawyers. Overall, the Phygital Notice service offers tangible benefits such as cost savings, efficiency improvements, compliance assurance, and enhanced customer experience, making it a valuable solution for organizations across various industries.

About Mobicule (Mobicule Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) - Delivering Actionable Intelligence | Mobicule is a pioneer in products focused on mobile field force and has successfully deployed and managed some of the largest mobile field force implementations across Sales & Distribution, Telecom, BFSI .With its experience and domain knowledge now spanning across 2 decades it has established its niche in Debt Collection, KPI & Gamification, Digital KYC integrated end to end with internal (core banking, EPR, CRM) and external systems (credit bureaus, govt portals). Backed by a strong R&D and adopting the latest and upcoming technologies it has managed to establish a niche market position. Mobicule's steadfast vision and commitment to add value to its customers, employees and all its stakeholders has put it on a rapid growth path to attain a leadership position in the business domains it caters to.

