PNN

New Delhi [India], April 21: Dynatron Services Pvt. Ltd., a Crown Defence company, has been formally authorised by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, as a Channel Partner to promote and support the export of its defence products across key international markets.

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The authorisation enables Dynatron to represent AVNL's product portfolio across regions, including Africa, Gulf countries, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia, for a period of two years. The mandate includes engagement with potential customers, including defence forces, market development, and support for expanding the global reach of indigenously developed defence platforms and assemblies.

Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) is one of India's leading defence public sector enterprises engaged in the manufacturing of Armoured Fighting Vehicles and Combat Mobility Platforms for the Indian Armed Forces. Headquartered in Avadi, AVNL integrates design, manufacturing, overhaul and lifecycle support for a wide range of tracked and wheeled military systems through its network of specialised production facilities.

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Its portfolio includes Main Battle Tanks, Infantry Combat Vehicles, Bridge Layer Systems, Specialised Military Vehicles, Engines and Critical Assemblies, along with upgrade and sustainment programmes that support long-term operational readiness of defence platforms. AVNL is also the manufacturer of key indigenous platforms such as the Arjun Main Battle Tank and the BMP-2 'Sarath' Infantry Combat Vehicle, among others.

With a workforce of over 12,000 personnel, AVNL plays a vital role in strengthening India's indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the Government of India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence.

The development marks a significant step in strengthening India's defence export ecosystem, with increased private-sector participation in supporting the global outreach of government-owned defence manufacturing entities.

Dynatron's role as a channel partner is expected to complement AVNL's export strategy by enabling structured engagement in emerging and strategically important markets, many of which are actively modernising their defence capabilities and exploring diversified sourcing options. The engagement is also expected to support lifecycle sustainment requirements for countries operating similar armoured platforms.

The authorisation reflects growing alignment between public-sector manufacturing strength and private-sector execution capabilities in advancing India's broader objective of expanding defence exports and reducing dependence on imports.

This collaboration is aligned with the Government of India's continued focus on building a self-reliant and globally competitive defence manufacturing base, where both "Make in India" and "Make for the World" are emerging as key pillars of growth.

About Dynatron Services Pvt. Ltd.

Dynatron Services Pvt. Ltd., part of Crown Defence, has over four decades of experience in the defence MRO and engineering support space, with capabilities spanning marine, aerospace, and land systems. The company supports repair, maintenance, system integration, and lifecycle sustainment of complex defence platforms and equipment, working closely with defence organisations and OEM ecosystems.

As India's focus on self-reliance and Aatmanirbhar Bharat continues to deepen, Dynatron is expanding its role across all three verticals, supported by the wider Crown Defence's longstanding partnerships with major global OEMs. The AVNL authorisation is expected to further strengthen Dynatron's presence in the land systems domain and contribute to greater indigenisation and long-term capability development.

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