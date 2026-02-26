VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Dr. Disha Bhanushali launched her book Gratitude at Title Waves, Bandra, in an evening focused on holistic health and emotional well-being.

Also Read | UIDAI, Google Partner to Display Verified Aadhaar Centres on Google Maps for Enhanced Citizen Convenience.

Described as more than a journal, Gratitude presents itself as a structured guide designed to help individuals cultivate self-honour, emotional awareness, and daily healing practices. Speaking at the event, Dr. Disha Bhanushali emphasised that gratitude is not forced positivity but a conscious inner shift that moves the nervous system from stress to restoration.

The book was symbolically unveiled by her teachers, reflecting the central theme of honour and acknowledgment. Guests were also offered Parijat (night-blossoming jasmine) samplings, aligning with the book's message that even in seemingly dark times, there is beauty and fragrance in life. When the awareness shifts from complaints and feeling of lack to gratitude and counting the blessings that already exists; life gets it's due honour & it honours you back with more of health, well-being and abundance.

Also Read | R. Madhavan on 'Dhurandhar' Ban: Dubai Fans Flying to India for Theatrical Experience Ahead of Sequel Release (Watch Video).

Blending medical science with inner awareness, this transformative and unique book Gratitude authored by a medical doctor encourages readers to adopt a daily reflective practice and neuroscience based radiance rituals aimed at supporting emotional balance, resilience, and long-term holistic well-being for finally achieving the purpose of living a life of honour, divinity and celebration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)