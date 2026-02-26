New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Soon people across India will be able to locate nearest verified Aadhaar Centres and check available services as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Google have joined hands to enable the display of authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps.

As per the information shared by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the facility is expected to be available in the coming months.

Also Read | R. Madhavan on 'Dhurandhar' Ban: Dubai Fans Flying to India for Theatrical Experience Ahead of Sequel Release (Watch Video).

The initiative will help residents identify Aadhaar Centres based on the nature of services offered, like adult enrolment, child enrolment or only address and mobile update. In addition, information related to centre accessibility, including features such as divyang-friendly infrastructure and availability of parking facilities, operating hours, will also be displayed wherever applicable, further enhancing convenience for residents, Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement.

The collaboration is designed to enhance public convenience, combat misinformation, and ensure residents have seamless access to over 60,000 Aadhaar centres including state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs), nationwide. This will ensure that when users search on Google Maps they are directed to verified Aadhaar centres, it said.

Also Read | E20 Petrol Mandate in India: Centre Mandates 20% Ethanol and 95 Octane Rating Nationwide from April 1.

Speaking on the development, Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI said, "UIDAI is always focused on improving ease of living for Aadhaar number holders. This collaboration will ensure that navigating the authorised Aadhaar centres is now simpler, faster, and more transparent."

Roli Agarwal, Country Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google India said, "By joining hands with UIDAI to integrate verified Aadhaar centres, we are making it easier for millions of residents to find trusted services with confidence and bridging the gap between essential government infrastructure and the people who need it most."

In the subsequent phase of the collaboration, UIDAI will use Google Business Profile to manage centre information and respond directly to people's feedback, ensuring a transparent and responsive service ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the partnership will explore direct appointment booking through the Google Maps interface allowing residents to plan their visits with even greater efficiency. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)