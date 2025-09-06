VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: Monsoon season tests our immune health every single day. It is the time when eye infections become especially widespread, causing irritation, dryness, redness and discomfort. While eye-related problems can occur throughout the year, their prevalence surges significantly during the rainy season due to various factors.

What triggers eye infections in the monsoon

Incessant rainfall increases the moisture content in the air, spiking the humidity level. This creates an ideal environment for the growth of infection-causing bacteria, viruses and fungi. The presence of pollen, dust mites and mould spores in the environment further increases the risk. Eye infections generally occur when you touch the eyes with unwashed hands after coming in contact with a contaminated surface, transferring germs directly to the eyes.

To protect your eyes from painful monsoon-related infections, such as styes, pink eyes and dry eyes, the foremost thing you can do is maintain proper hygiene. For an extra layer of protection, you can include some eye care products, such as supplements and eye drops, available in the online marketplace. We have compiled a list of our best picks for the season.

Must-have eye care products to prevent eye infections

All these eye care products are formulated using premium-quality ingredients and made in controlled, cutting-edge facilities. They are safe, effective and have no visible side-effects.

Isotine Eye Drop- ₹419

This 100% Ayurvedic eye drop by Jagat Pharma works best to reduce redness, irritation, and dryness. Just 2 drops in both eyes 3 times a day can protect them from monsoon-related infections and strengthen your vision.

Made with natural herbs, this eye drop is formulated by a team of experts to soothe and hydrate your eyes during the Indian humid season. Jagat Pharma's Isotine Eye Dropeven helps to reduce digital eye strain and can provide your eyes with much-needed relief after a long, hectic day at work.

OptiCCF 10K Vitamin D3 - ₹224

OptiCCF 10K Vitamin D3 by B'spoke wellness is designed for individuals seeking rapid correction of Vitamin D deficiency with precision. Each softgel delivers 10,000 IU of Cholecalciferol in a coconut oil base, formulated for rapid release and absorption starting in the stomach.

Vitamin D3 supports not just bone strength and immunity, but also fights against seasonal eye infections. Adequate Vitamin D3 helps reduce inflammation linked to age-related macular degeneration, supports tear film stability for dry eye relief, and protects retinal blood vessels. With superior absorption and clean-label purity, it's a daily boost for sharper, healthier vision.

ISOAMRIT Eye Care Capsules - ₹489

Jagat Pharma's ISOAMRIT capsules are formulated with a combination of natural herbs, such as liquorice, amla, harad and bahera. Together these herbs help combat various eye-related infections. The capsules can provide relief from itching, burning, and redness, which are common symptoms of monsoon-related eye infections.

These capsules can be taken throughout the year to enhance vision, maintain eye health and moisturise the eyes. Take 1 capsule two times a day with a glass of lukewarm water for a healthier, stronger and sharper vision.

4.4x Strength Omega 3 by B'spoke wellness- ₹1,999

4.4x Strength Omega-3 by B'spoke wellness, with 800 mg EPA and 600 mg DHA per serving, reflects the therapeutic levels tested in clinical trials. New research highlights their role in eye health, particularly during seasonal changes when irritation and infections rise.

Clinical studies show omega-3 can ease dryness and improve tear stability, with one Ophthalmology trial reporting a 71% improvement in tear stability. A meta-analysis of 7,000 patients also found that 47% with allergic conjunctivitis had dry eye, underscoring shared inflammation.

Your eyes are windows to the world, connecting you to new experiences. Poor hygiene and lack of care during the monsoon season can put you at risk of developing a range of long-term issues. By including these simple eye care products in your daily routine, you can prevent your eyes from seasonal infections, strengthen your vision and preserve your eyesight for years.

