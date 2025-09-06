WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on September 5 has got to be one of the best-ever editions of the show! John Cena made his final appearance on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar returned, AJ Lee make a shock comeback to the WWE and many more took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago and this is surely going to go down as a memorable show. What transpired on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on September 5 has set the tone for Wrestlepalooza, which is WWE's next PLE (Premium Live Event) set to be held in Indianapolis on September 20. Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena in His Final Appearance on Friday Night SmackDown Before Retirement, To Face 17-Time World Champion at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 (Watch Video).

So far, just two matches have been set for WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025-John Cena vs Brock Lesnar and Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton would defend her title against Jade Cargill next week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. After this episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, many more matches are set to be added to the match card soon. Read below to take a look at the exciting highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

John Cena Attacked by Brock Lesnar in His Final Appearance

John Cena was attacked by Brock Lesnar in what was his final appearance on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. 23 years ago, the 17-time world champion had made his WWE debut on the blue brand and it was a special moment for him with fans at the Allstate Arena chanting and cheering for him. 'Thank you Cena' chants echoed all around the Allstate Arena as the 17-time champion. The former Undisputed WWE Champion is heading towards his retirement and he was interrupted by Sami Zayn. The newly crowned US champion said that he would want to carry the title the way John Cena did and with his permission, said he would carry on the US Open challenge. He then ended up challenging John Cena, putting his title on the line. Watch John Cena Notch Up His 99th PLE Win as 17-Time World Champion Pins Logan Paul in Hard-Fought Match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 (See Video Highlights).

John Cena Comes Out Huge Pop on SmackDown

CHICAGO! THE LAST TIME IS NOW! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/k2VPG1mixJ — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2025

Sami Zayn Challenges John Cena to US Title Match

Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena

THE BEAST HAS BEEN UNLEASHED!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/MHNdAuLrJY — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2025

And the match was great. John Cena proceeded to pay tribute to his former rivals, hitting Kurt Angle's 'Angle Slam' and 'Ankle Lock', CM Punk's 'GTS' and even arch-rival Edge's 'Spear'. John Cena also attempted to hit Randy Orton's 'RKO' on Sami Zayn but did not succeed. The former Undisputed WWE Champion was surprisingly hit with the AA, his finisher, by Sami Zayn. John Cena, however, hit Sami Zayn with the Avalanche AA before Brock Lesnar came out. The Beast Incarnate took out both superstars and stood tall over John Cena. AJ Lee Makes Shock Return to WWE After 10 Years, Takes Out Becky Lynch on Friday Night SmackDown to Aid Husband CM Punk in His Rivalry With Seth Rollins (Watch Videos).

AJ Lee Returns, Joins Forces With CM Punk Against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

AJ Lee made an epic return to the WWE after a decade and came to the aid of her husband, CM Punk, against the duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Fans have been rooting for AJ Lee to return to the WWE ever since Becky Lynch interfered in the CM Punk-Seth Rollins story, costing the Second-City Saint the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. Becky Lynch once again slapped CM Punk with Seth Rollins looking on and the former WWE Champion then walked out of the ring to make way for his wife AJ Lee, to return. As soon as AJ Lee's music hit, the Allstate Arena erupted into loud cheers and the former Divas Champion made her trademark entrance. AJ Lee Makes Shock Return to WWE After 10 Years, Takes Out Becky Lynch on Friday Night SmackDown to Aid Husband CM Punk in His Rivalry With Seth Rollins (Watch Videos).

AJ Lee Returns to WWE

AJ Lee Takes Out Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was absolutely shellshocked to watch AJ Lee back and the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion wasn't prepared to tackle the crazy that the former Divas Champion brought with her. AJ Lee beat down Becky Lynch and gave her a slap as payback for what she did to CM Punk, forcing her to retreat. AJ Lee and CM Punk then hugged it out in the middle of the ring to close out the show.

Giulia Beats Michin to Retain Women's US Championship

The Women's US Championship was also on the line on the show, with champion Giulia retaining the title against Michin. Michin got the title shot after she beat Kiana James in quick time last week, before she was attacked by the two. The Giulia vs Michin match was a great one with both superstars countering each other. Michin kicked out of the Northern Lights Bomb. Giulia took advantage of a distraction when Michin took out Kiana James to pick up the victory and retain the title. Kiana James beat down Michin after the match. The Rock Muscle Loss: WWE and Hollywood Star Dwayne Johnson's Latest Slimmed-Down Appearance Surprises Fans at Venice Film Festival.

Aleister Black vs Damian Priest

Aleister Black and Damian Priest met in the ring to settle their differences. Damian Priest was attacked by Aleister Black when he was making his entrance and the match began subsequently. Damian Priest seemed to be in control for a good part of the match and also hit Aleister Black with the Razor's Edge onto the announce table. However, it was Aleister Black who picked up the victory over Damian Priest by hitting the Black Mass after pushing the referee onto him.

Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton Address Each Other

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton addressed each other in a video package after what has happened for the past two weeks. The Apex Predator took out Drew McIntyre with an RKO two weeks ago and last week, the two brawled with each other on SmackDown. Both superstars would look to settle it out in the ring and with WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 not very far away, we might see the match at the PLE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2025 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).