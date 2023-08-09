PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 9: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand, disrupted the sub 10k market with the launch of its latest entry level smartphone in the g series franchise, the moto g14. The game changing smartphone will be available for sale from 8th August, 12pm onwards on Flipkart, the Motorola India Website, and at leading retail stores across India.

Also Read | Karnataka: Dr Siddalinga Swamy, Lingayat Seer of Basava Theertha Mutt, Forges Court Verdict, Government Orders Lodging of Criminal Case.

The all-new moto g14 offers an exquisite premium design that is super sleek and lightweight, sure to captivate all. The rear panel is made of attractive acrylic glass material (PMMA) which makes this device stand out in its segment. The device will also be available in the segment's first vegan leather finish, later in the month.

The phone boasts a stunning 16.5cm (6.5") Full HD+ display that brings visual content with picture-perfect clarity allowing the user to immerse themselves in the beautiful details without compromising on image quality. The moto g14 redefines high definition, featuring a 20:9 aspect ratio, punch hole design with extremely slim bezels, leaving more room to work and play. It is also easy on the eyes, thanks to Night Light, which tints the screen amber, making the display easier to view in dim light. Along with a stunning display, the device also gives users a new auditory dimension to dive into with its remarkable speakers. The stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® enhance the overall sound experience. With spatial sound by Moto, the audio output feels more immersive and filling.

Also Read | Zoom Rival BlueJeans to Shut Down: Verizon Has Announced the Video Call App's Basic and Free Trial Versions Will Discontinue from August 31.

The moto g14 is powered by a robust UNISOC T616 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM, ensuring seamless responsiveness to every touch and swipe. It also comes with a large 128GB storage with segment-leading UFS 2.2 technology to enable faster read-write speeds. For those who need more space, the device comes with a dedicated micro-SD slot that can be expanded up to 1TB, in addition to two SIM slots. Furthermore, the moto g14 comes with a robust 5000mAH battery which also fuels up fast, owing to the 20W Type-c TurboPower™ charger that comes in the box.

moto g14 is geared with a dual camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology for exceptional low-light sensitivity and a dedicated Macro Vision camera for capturing intricate details. On the front, consumers get an 8MP sensor to shoot beautiful and picture-perfect selfies and videos every single time.

Additionally, the moto g14 boasts an IP52 water-repellant design, latest side fingerprint sensor, face unlock, dual-band WiFi, and a range of favorite moto gestures. Running on the latest Android 13, the phone comes with an assured upgrade to Android 14, plus 3 years of security updates.

Experience the epitome of style, performance, and innovation with the moto g14 — the perfect companion for your digital adventures.

Availability & Pricing

moto g14 will be available in two beautiful colours, in a super-premium acrylic glass finish, namely — Sky Blue and Steel grey, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores at an incredible launch price of just Rs. 9,999.

The smartphone will go on sale from today, 8th August, 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India.

Sale offer (On Flipkart):

* Rs. 750 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Cards, making the effective price just Rs. 9,249*

To know more about the product visit:

https://www.flipkart.com/g14/p/itme6e3af09b1936?pid=MOBGQFX8XRKKCRWZ

https://www.motorola.in/smartphone-motorola-moto-g14/p

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 3000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on Post-paid Plan of: Rs. 399)

* 100 GB Additional Data benefits worth Rs. 1000

* Partner coupons worth Rs. 2000

To know more about the Jio offer: www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g14-offer-2023

*Terms & Conditions Apply

About Motorola & Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub and Motorola Global Blog .

To know more, click on the link

Media Contacts:Dentsu Creative PR

Ananyaa BanerjeeAnanyaa.banerjee@dentsu.com

Prachi KabthiyalPrachi.kabthiyal@dentsu.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171552/moto_g14_sale.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)