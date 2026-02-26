Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, on Thursday, met with the residents of Madhu Park Ridge Apartments who have alleged that they are facing the threat of losing their homes due to the proposed Musi River Front project.

In an interaction under the "Musi Gosa - BJP Bharosa", the residents expressed deep concern that the riverfront development could result in their displacement. Several families shared their grievances before the BJP leader, with some breaking down in tears while describing their uncertainty and distress.

Also Read | Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Date, Rituals and Cultural Significance of Amalaki Ekadashi.

Women and elderly residents said they are living in constant fear of eviction, worried about the possibility of losing their homes and livelihoods. They urged the authorities to provide clarity and ensure that justice is done.

After hearing thier grievances, Rao assured them of support and slammed the state government, claiming that the Gandhi statue would lead to the demolition of these homes. He also noted that many ex-servicemen were among the residents, prompting him to call the situation "shameful".

Also Read | Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary 2026: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to VD Savarkar, Says His Personality and Deeds Continue To Inspire Every Generation.

"No one has any objection. But by erecting Gandhiji's statue, you are demolishing the homes of the poor, the homes of middle-class families, and even the homes of those who served in the Indian Army and gave their lives to protect our borders and defend the country. There's nothing more shameful than this, because I've just learned that many people here are ex-servicemen, who served in the military, and they've presented their organisations before us," he alleged.

Speaking to ANI, Rao claimed, "Today, Bharatiya Janata Party has met the residents of Madhuban Park residency, which is on the banks of Musi outside the buffer zone. The government of Telangana is trying to destroy these houses."

He alleged that 300-400 flats are being demolished for the sake of the beautification of Musi and the construction of the Gandhi statue. "We are not against the beautification of the Musi and statue, but we are against the demolition of these houses. For that BJP stands along with the people of this, and we'll protest against the demolition, and the government should not do such activities," he stated.

Land acquisition issues and protests by residents have delayed the Gandhi Sarovar Project linked to the Musi Riverfront Development Project in Hyderabad.

Families of Madhu Park Ridge apartments fear displacement, while officials say the land falls within the buffer zone.

The state government had first said that it aims to acquire about 19 acres of land for the project. The government further, in a subsequent notification, said it needed to acquire another 10 acres plus. This notice said some structures, including residential projects in Madhu Park Ridge Apartments, would be affected. Families say they are left with uncertainty about where they will live.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP President Rao on Wednesday welcomed new entrants as leaders from various parties, including the BRS and Congress, who joined the BJP at its state office. Speaking on the occasion, Rao highlighted the growing appeal of the party among young voters.

"A large number of youth from BRS and Congress have joined the BJP. Youth are getting attracted to the BJP in Telangana... The BJP is gaining ground, and it is gaining a lot of confidence among the people... The BJP appeals to the youth that today, PM Narendra Modi has to be strengthened in the country because people like Rahul Gandhi have shamed India senselessly, and very shamelessly, they tried to lower the position of the country before the foreign delegates during the AI summit," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)