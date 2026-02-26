BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 26: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its Next-Generation After-Sales Support Ecosystem, reinforcing its customer-first philosophy and long-term commitment to accessible, reliable, and proactive service. As part of this initiative, Motorola will host a Nationwide Monthly Service Camp at its authorised service centres and collection points on a designated day every month, starting 28 February 2026.

As part of the Nationwide Monthly Service Camp, customers can avail a host of exclusive benefits, including zero labour charges, no inspection or diagnosis fees, free software updates, complimentary device cleaning and sanitisation, and a basic device health check-up. Additionally, customers will receive a 10% discount on accessories and 10% discount on spare parts, making device care more affordable, convenient, and value-driven. The initiative also serves as a dedicated customer engagement platform, strengthening long-term relationships through proactive care and personalised service interactions.

Further enhancing convenience, Motorola is rolling out free pick-up and drop service. Under this service, technicians or authorised representatives will collect devices directly from customers' homes, carry out repairs at authorised service centres, and return them post-repair. This service is available free of cost for Motorola Signature, Edge, and Razr series devices. Service requests can be raised seamlessly by clicking on: https://en in.support.motorola.com/app/mcp/contactus or by email, ensuring a truly hassle-free experience.

Designed to deliver a faster, smarter, and more premium service experience, this initiative combines advanced AI-powered digital tools, nationwide physical service coverage, and exclusive customer engagement benefits. At the heart of this ecosystem is a comprehensive digital self-service platform powered by the Device Help app, Software Fix tool, Intelligent Voice Assistance (IVA), Moli - Motorola's AI chatbot, and a robust e-support portal, enabling 24x7 multilingual assistance across WhatsApp, web, and devices. This technology-first approach positions Motorola among the few smartphone brands in India offering a truly AI-powered, always-on service ecosystem designed to proactively resolve issues, minimise device downtime, and deliver a seamless support journey.

Beyond speed and accessibility, Motorola's next-generation service experience is designed to deliver enhanced comfort, transparency, and consistency across touchpoints. Customers benefit from structured service workflows, simplified digital check-ins, real-time service updates, and streamlined in-centre processes, ensuring greater clarity, reduced wait times, and a more seamless overall service journey.

This digital-first experience is complemented by a rapidly expanding nationwide service network, which will scale to over 1,200 touchpoints by end of FY2627, marking more than double expansion in service footprint and reinforcing Motorola's commitment to accessible and dependable after-sales support across India.

In line with its customer-first philosophy, Motorola has significantly strengthened its after-sales service footprint, regional distribution centres, spare parts availability, and repair turnaround time (TAT) across metros, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, enabling faster, more reliable, and consistent service delivery nationwide. As per the IDC Report of Q3 FY25, Motorola recorded the highest year-on-year growth in the industry at 52.4%, with a market share of 8.3%, reflecting the brand's strong momentum and growing consumer trust in India.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. T. M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, "At Motorola, our commitment to customers goes well beyond the point of purchase. With the launch of our Nationwide Monthly Service Camp and Free Doorstep Care Service, we are creating a comprehensive, proactive, and accessible after-sales support ecosystem. By combining AI-powered service tools, a rapidly expanding physical network, and meaningful customer engagement initiatives, we aim to deliver a seamless ownership experience while strengthening long-term customer trust."

With continued investments in service infrastructure, digital innovation, and nationwide expansion, Motorola remains committed to delivering reliable, accessible, and best-in-class after-sales experiences for customers across India.

Details of Motorola service touchpoints can be found below:

* Website Link - https://en-in.support.motorola.com/
* Device Help App - Play Store Link
* WhatsApp Chatbot - +91 8067916686 | +91 8067916687
* Warranty Check - https://en-in.support.motorola.com/app/warranty/check

