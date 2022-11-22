Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, has recently signed MoUs with two academies - 'ICT Academy' and 'Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK)' to create an effective and proactive talent pool. The two MoUs will help create skill-based opportunities for best-in-class talent from leading tech universities and educational institutes across the country. These partnerships include creating comprehensive skill development programs with tailored business training modules, allowing students to graduate with recognized tertiary qualifications, refined digital skills, and employable credentials. The skilling programs will leverage an innovative curriculum focused on new-age technologies and will include workshops, conclaves, webinars, and guest lectures for creating a skilled future workforce.

Anish Philip, Chief People Officer, Movate, said, "Industry 4.0 is transforming the workforce, and we are likely to witness a gap between talent demand and supply across industries, especially for tech and digital talent. It's therefore crucial to prepare students and faculty members to meet the current and future needs of the IT/ITeS industry. These strategic partnerships will help bridge the gap by encouraging the holistic development of the new-age workforce (millennials and Gen Z), skill them across a plethora of disruptive technologies, and prepare them for the future."

For the first MoU with the ICT Academy, the IT Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mano Thangaraj, CEO of ICT Academy, Hari Balachandran, and a few board members of ICT Academy, graced the signing ceremony in Bengaluru. Benedict Arokiasamy, Senior Vice President & Head - L&D, Movate, said, "It's vital for organisations to focus on L&D initiatives to ensure the potential workforce is industry-ready. I believe India has a unique opportunity to become a talent hub for IT and CX companies if academia and businesses come together to create a sustainable talent pool."

For the second MoU with TASK, the IT Minister of Telangana, KT Ramarao, CEO of TASK, Srikanth Sinha, and cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, a special guest, were part of the signing ceremony in Hyderabad.

Movate has been associated with the ICT academy for the last two years and has supported over 2,500 students with various career opportunities in the IT/ITeS space. This year the company has extended its partnership with TASK to further amplify its efforts toward creating a skilled talent pool with high employability quotient in India. Additionally, the company is exploring opportunities to collaborate with different universities to address the talent supply-demand gap. Movate has a significant presence in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The firm plans to expand its operations further in Hyderabad and Chennai, leveraging the 'Hire and Train' model to recruit approximately 1,000 freshers per location in the next one year. These partnerships will help drive Movate's efforts in increasing the number of graduates with industry-specific digital and tech skills for its customers.

