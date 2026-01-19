The 56th Annual Meeting of WEF is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026 (Photo: X/wef)

Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): The Government of Madhya Pradesh (MP) held discussions on Monday with Jay Galla, Co-founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of the Amara Raja Group on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos to exchange perspectives on energy storage, battery-led solutions, and the future of renewable energy integration in the state.

As per the release from the MP Government, during the interaction, Amara Raja sought insights into Madhya Pradesh's progress in energy storage. The state highlighted a major battery storage initiative in the Morena region in northern Madhya Pradesh, where battery systems are currently enabling two hours of storage during evening peak demand and two hours during early morning hours.

Also Read | Banks Likely To Remain Closed on January 27 As Employee Unions Call for Nationwide Strike Demanding 5-Day Work Week.

Further, the Madhya Pradesh government, during the discussion, outlined its broader strategy to move towards round-the-clock renewable energy, with a focus on achieving 24-hour solar power through integrated battery storage solutions.

The state emphasised that all future renewable energy projects are being planned with storage components built in, supported by a progressive renewable energy policy framework.

Also Read | ‘Chup Kar Bs*k’: Viral Video Claims Arshdeep Singh Abuses After Spectator Made Disrespectful Comments at India Pacer During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

The discussion also covered ongoing efforts to diversify storage technologies. Madhya Pradesh shared that a pump storage policy is currently under development, including discussions with private developers. In parallel, hybrid models combining hydel with solar, as well as thermal with solar, are being explored, with cost structures and technical configurations under evaluation.

Both sides agreed to continue engagement to share detailed project data, evaluate technology options, and explore potential collaboration opportunities in energy storage and advanced battery solutions aligned with Madhya Pradesh's clean energy roadmap.

The engagement reflects Madhya Pradesh's focus on building a future-ready energy ecosystem anchored in renewable power, storage integration, and long-term sustainability, it said.

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, which is set to welcome nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)