The company is a leading biscuits exporter to 64 countries across 6 continents.

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], June 8 (ANI): Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has reported 41 per cent hike in its net profit to Rs 12.8 crore in Q4 ended March over the same period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent in Q4 FY21 to Rs 224 crore from Rs 194 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, the company's net profit jumped 138 per cent to Rs 72.3 crore while revenue from operations spurted 16 per cent to Rs 881 crore.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.40 per equity share for the FY 2020-2021.

While there was an accelerated increase in sale of biscuits and bakery products to retail customers, the sales to quick service restaurant (QSR) customers, canteen store departments (CSDs) and Railway canteens were significantly impacted due to Covid-19 pandemic.

During the second half, the company saw improved revenues in these segments too, said Managing Director Anoop Bector.

"We are strongly positioned to capitalise on the trend of shift in consumer tastes and preferences, and having a focus on brand development," he said.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities is one of the leading exporters of biscuits from India. Its exports for FY21 grew by 34 per cent to Rs 225 crore.

The company had shifted focus to developed and emerging markets like Asia, Australasia, Europe, MENA region and North America to cater various retailers by introducing a wide range of premium products focusing on generating higher margins.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities exports to 64 countries across six continents and is also expanding through modern trade and e-commerce. (ANI)

