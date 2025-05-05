BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 5: In a move aimed at strengthening financial and regulatory support for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) operating in India, Mukund Shiva & Associates (MSA), a leading Chartered Accountant firm based in Bangalore, has launched a Dedicated Advisory Desk exclusively for GCCs. This newly formed desk will help address the growing financial, tax and compliance needs of GCCs through expert-led services and proactive advisory support.

Addressing The Growing Complexity Faced By GCCs

With India emerging as a global hub for capability centres, many multinationals now rely on their Indian GCCs to handle critical operations - from finance and analytics to IT and procurement. But with expansion comes complexity.

"Over the last few years, we've seen a sharp rise in regulatory obligations and reporting challenges for GCCs," said Shiva Prakash, Director at MSA. "This desk is our response to that - a focused effort to guide GCCs through Indian tax laws, cross-border transactions, FEMA compliances and audit processes."

MSA's new desk is set up with a cross-functional team of Chartered Accountants, compliance specialists and financial analysts, all of whom bring deep experience in serving global organisations operating in India.

MSA's GCC Advisory Desk Offerings

The dedicated desk will act as a central point of contact for GCC clients, offering a mix of advisory and execution services. Key offerings include:

Tax structuring and planning: Support for income tax, GST and transfer pricing arrangements, with a view to minimise risks and optimise costs. FEMA and cross-border compliance: Assistance with foreign exchange management regulations, fund repatriation strategies and documentation. Audit and assurance support: Internal audits, risk assessments and regulatory filings to help maintain transparency and internal controls. Financial reporting and MIS: Customised management reports and data-driven insights to support global reporting structures. Entity set-up and operational onboarding: Help for new GCC entrants in choosing the right structure, drafting SOPs and aligning with Indian financial standards. These services are being bundled into monthly retainers or project-based engagements, depending on the size and maturity of the GCC.

Reason To Get Started Now, And Choose MSA

India is home to over 1,600+ active GCCs and the number continues to grow. Many of these centres face pressure to maintain both global alignment and local compliance - a balancing act that demands specialised financial oversight. "Most GCCs either over-rely on in-house teams or work with fragmented service providers. Our idea is to step in with focused, centralised expertise," added Mukunda, Director at MSA. "This is not just a service launch - it's a long-term commitment to the evolving needs of the GCC ecosystem."

MSA has already been working with a few early-stage GCCs in sectors like automotive, SaaS, IT and retail, helping them transition from reactive compliance to proactive financial management.

Engage With The MSA Desk GCCs can now reach out to MSA via a newly created channel on their website or directly email the team at reachus@msassociates.pro. The desk offers a free 30-minute consultation for qualifying organisations to evaluate their current setup and identify improvement areas.

Looking ahead The GCC Advisory Desk is part of MSA's broader initiative to build tailored service lines for high-growth sectors. The firm plans to deepen its offerings by integrating AI-driven reporting tools, expanding support for ESG compliance and offering training sessions for GCC finance teams. "We want to build long-term relationships. That means not just offering a service, but becoming a sounding board for their finance and compliance leaders," said Shiva Prakash.

