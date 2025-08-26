Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Metropolitan Stock Exchange on Tuesday announced the successful completion of its second round of capital raising, securing Rs 1000 crores.

According to a company statement, this achievement represents a pivotal step forward in the Exchange's strategic journey to fortify its market position, enhance operational capabilities, and drive long-term value creation.

In a strong vote of confidence, shareholders have also approved the reappointment of Latika S Kundu as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a further term of three years.

The statement said that the resolutions received overwhelming support, underscoring the shareholders' steadfast commitment to the Exchange's vision and leadership.

With the successful completion of this fund raise, MSE is poised to deepen market liquidity in Equity Cash followed by Derivatives Segments very soon, while also advancing strategic initiatives encompassing innovative products and differentiated service offerings.

As part of its continued focus on technological excellence and operational resilience, the Exchange is in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art data center. This initiative reflects MSE's unwavering commitment to strengthening its technological and infrastructure capabilities, laying a robust foundation for scalability, security, and sustained innovation, the company statement further said.

Commenting on the milestone, Latika S Kundu, MD & CEO, stated, "This capital infusion is an endorsement of the trust our stakeholders place in MSE's vision. With strengthened financial support and a sharp focus on innovation, MSE is poised to redefine the contours of India's financial markets. We are building a next-generation exchange-- agile, inclusive, competitive, designed not just to participate in the future of finance, but to lead it."According to company information the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE) holds recognition and license from SEBI to operate as a Stock Exchange in Currency Derivatives, Equity Derivatives, Equity and Debt Segment. (ANI)

