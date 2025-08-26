Like the promos for Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthiram and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the trailer of Mohanlal’s fellow Onam 2025 release Hridayapoorvam doesn’t spell out its storyline. Launched on August 26, the promo remains cautious about revealing the plot, but it does capture the film’s warm and feel-good tone - a hallmark of director Sathyan Anthikad. Onam 2025 Movie Line-Up: Mohanlal’s ‘Hridayapoorvam’, Fahadh Faasil’s ‘OKCK’, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ and More – Check Out All Malayalam Film Releases of This Festive Season.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the superstar’s easy chemistry with his new sidekick, Premalu fame Sangeeth Pratap. The young actor also appeared in Mohanlal’s previous blockbuster Thudarum (in a cameo), and his growing presence alongside the veteran star is clearly being highlighted in Hridayapoorvam.

Malavika Mohanan takes on the female lead, and the trailer presents her in a charming and graceful light. Sangita Madhavan Nair, Lalu Alex, Baburaj, and Nishan also feature in the supporting cast, each making their presence felt in the promo. ‘Hridayapoorvam’: Basil Joseph and Meera Jasmine Confirmed in Mohanlal’s Onam Release Thanks to Censor Board Report.

Watch the Trailer of 'Hridayapoorvam':

The Plot of 'Hridayapoorvam'

The official synopsis reads - "Sandeep (45), a middle-aged bachelor who recently underwent a heart transplant, travels to Pune to attend the engagement of Haritha (26), the daughter of his heart donor. When her engagement falls apart and Sandeep injures his back on the same day, circumstances force him to stay at the donor’s home for a few weeks. The house belonged to an adventurous Colonel."

Promising warmth, humour and family emotions wrapped in Sathyan Anthikad’s signature style, Hridayapoorvam is slated to release in theatres on August 28, 2025, just in time for the Onam festivities. It would be competing at the box office with other major Malayalam releases like Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas), Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthiram (starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan) and Maine Pyar Kiya (starring Hridhu Haroon and Preithy Mukundhan).

