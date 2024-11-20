Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Mukesh Ambani, his sons Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani, Akash's wife Shloka Mehta, exercised their franchise on Wednesday at a Mumbai polling booth.

The Reliance Industries family members cast their votes at around 3.30 pm.

Also Read | Demisexual Meaning: What Is Demisexuality? How To Know If You Are a Demisexual? Everything About the Sexual Orientation Where Attraction Is Felt Only Through Emotional Connection.

After casting their votes for the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Ambanis showed their indelible ink-smeared fingers in front of the media, outside the pooling booth.

As per latest data, Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 45.53 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections, as of 3 pm.

Also Read | UK Singer Tulisa Comes Out As Demisexual: From Renee Rapp to Sophia Bush, Here Are Few Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their LGBTQ+ Identity in 2024.

Today, polls for the second and last phase of Jharkhand polls are also underway. Jharkhand recorded a turnout of 61.47 per cent till 3 pm.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single phase on 288 seats of the Maharashtra assembly elections and the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats.

The results for Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be announced on November 23.

Earlier, Anand Mahindra also cast his vote and posted his inked finger picture on X saying, "Our greatest personal wealth is our right to vote in the world's largest democracy".

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das along with his wife cast their vote at the Activity School polling centre in the Malabar Hill assembly constituency and commended the arrangements at the polling station, lauding the Election Commission for its efficient planning.

"The arrangements (at the polling station) were very good. I congratulate the Election Commission. The elections are being held in the middle of the week, so everyone is expecting a high voter turnout," Das said after casting his vote.

The single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections commenced at 7 a.m. today across 288 constituencies, with voting set to conclude at 6 p.m. The elections have attracted 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, vying for seats in the politically significant state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 149 seats, while its alliance partners, Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), are fighting for 81 and 59 seats, respectively. On the other side, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to regain political ground. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)