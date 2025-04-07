NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7: Amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, a team of 21 multidisciplinary medical professionals from Saveetha Medical College undertook a crucial three-day humanitarian mission recently, delivering critical medical care and psychological support to over 1,800 internally displaced persons struggling with severe health crises, trauma, and inadequate access to healthcare.

Also Read | Millennial Boss vs Gen Z Employees - the Meme Rivalry No One Saw Coming! These Hilarious Work Memes, Viral Instagram Reels and Jokes Perfectly Capture the Current Workplace Scene.

The team had also delivered 180 kg of essential medicines and medical equipment worth Rs. 10 lakhs, which was distributed to multiple refugee camps through the Manipur Health Directorate. The general physicians treated cases of malnutrition, respiratory infections, and gastrointestinal disorders, while pediatricians attended to undernourished children suffering from vitamin deficiencies and infections. Gynecologists addressed menstrual health concerns, treating women suffering from infections due to the lack of sanitary products. Orthopedic surgeons cared for patients with untreated fractures and joint injuries, many of whom had endured long treks to reach the camp. Mental health specialists played a crucial role in providing grief counseling and psychological support to individuals experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety due to the conflict.

In his comments, Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan, Chancellor, Saveetha Medical College, said the institution stands ever ready to serve the fellow Indians, particularly in times of crisis. "Our team's recent mission to Manipur exemplifies this commitment. Over three days, our dedicated professionals provided a comprehensive range of medical services to internally displaced persons grappling with severe health challenges. We distributed essential medications, antibiotics, and hygiene kits, while also educating the community on disease prevention, wound care, and mental well-being. It was our utmost priority to ensure that no patient in need of care was left unattended. We believe that extending our expertise and compassion is a fundamental part of our responsibility as healthcare providers."

Also Read | Leicester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The humanitarian efforts of the Saveetha Medical College team were met with recognition from government officials and judicial authorities in Manipur. Judges honoured the medical professionals for their selfless service at a special appreciation ceremony held in Churachandpur District. The Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court personally expressed his gratitude, emphasising the critical impact of their medical intervention in addressing the dire health conditions of internally displaced persons.

The Manipur Health Directorate commended Saveetha Medical College's contribution with an official letter of recognition. Each team member was presented with a certificate of appreciation, acknowledging their dedication to humanitarian service.

For more details, please visit: www.saveetha.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)