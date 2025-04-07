The race for the top-four finish in the English Premier League is heating up with Newcastle United battling with Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest for the right to play Champions League football next term. The Magpies may be seventh with 50 points but have a game in hand and just three points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea. They next face relegation-threatened Leicester City in an away tie. The Foxes have lost five games on the bounce in the league and struggling for any positivity. It is looking more probable after each defeat for them that they might go down at the end of the campaign. Leicester City versus Newcastle United will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester United, Manchester City Share Spoils As Manchester Derby Ends in Stalemate.

Harry Winks has fallen out with the Leicester City boss and is unlikely to feature for the team this evening. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has a knee injury and is ruled out for the rest of the season. Jamie Vardy, the veteran striker, will play the lone forward role with Jordan Ayew and Bilal El Khannouss as the attacking midfielder. Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare will sit deep and try and shield the backline.

Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, and Jamaal Lascelles will miss out for Newcastle United due to injuries while Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Alexander Isak, and Matt Targett will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game. Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes will use their pace to create chances from out wide for striker Callum Wilson. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes will lead the charge in midfield for the visitors. Premier League 2024–25 Results: Fulham Beat Liverpool As Tottenham Hotspur Sentence Southampton to Earliest Relegation in League History.

When is Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Leicester City will face Newcastle United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Tuesday, April 8. The Leicester City vs Newcastle United match will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Leicester City vs Newcastle United live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Leicester City vs Newcastle United online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Liverpool will not find it easy to break down this Newcastle team but should do enough to secure a 1-0 win.

