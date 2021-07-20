New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/SRV Media): In a move to boost the banking facilities in rural and semi-urban areas in the country, NSDL payments bank has announced a strategic partnership with Multilink.

In a press note issued recently, Multilink, one of India's fastest-growing fintech companies with a network of 1,00,000+ agents spread across India, said it will begin its strategic partnership with NSDL payments bank to build agent points across India, and the strategic tie-up will also result in providing banking facilities to rural and urban areas through NEO banking systems.

The company believes that this branchless banking tie-up will give a boost to digitization and more people will be able to avail themselves and use banking facilities from their neighbourhood. Currently, multilink has more than 1,00,000 agents, 3,000 distributors, 200 mass distributors, more than 60 API partners, and still growing.

Multilink is associated with some of the top organizations of India namely -- IRCTC, Bank Of India, Yes Bank Limited, MTDC, IATA, TATA AIG, Kotak life, UTI (Pan card), and many more. After all these successful collaborations, Multilink is now collaborating with NSDL Payments Bank. NSDL Payments Bank is the first and largest depository in India, that has been simplifying financial and investment journeys for more than 2 decades by utilizing the advantages of NEO banking. NSDL has been able to win the trust of millions of investors and other intermediaries through its wide range of businesses, thus standing true to its tagline- TECHNOLOGY, TRUST, AND REACH.

The main aim of this collaboration is to achieve inclusive development and growth, the expansion of financial services to all sections of society. NSDL payments bank and Multilink strengthens the availability of economic resources and builds the concept of savings among the poor. This is a major step towards inclusive growth.

It helps in the overall economic development of the underprivileged population. In India, effective banking facilities are needed for the upliftment of the poor and disadvantaged people by providing them with the modified financial products and services.

Co-Founder and CEO of Multilink, Chirag Shah, said, "Our aim is to include everybody in society by giving them basic financial services regardless of their income or savings, now customers can open their saving account and are able to perform banking from NSDL-MULTILINK point popularly called as BC Agent Point. Furthermore, customers will be able to deposit and withdraw cash from BC agent points along with instant money transfer round clock from their neighbourhood without going to the bank. Through these newer methods of branchless banking, we aim to make the experience more inclusive for all."

The main mission of Multilink is to set up a nationwide seamlessly networked environment of connectivity for all online retail and mobile-linked demographics by facilitating e-commerce, banking, travel & utility services within their reach. They believe in the continuous application of intelligence, reason, and technology to their work and environment.

Multilink also believes in teamwork and thinks that it must foster an environment wherein the employees can efficiently utilize the abilities of all team members to achieve goals. They work on the principle that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.

They create and maintain an atmosphere of fun while at work, making work a happy place they can all look forward to. The most important part is the passion for winning. This will allow them to work relentlessly toward achieving their goals and honouring their commitments.

