PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Munish Forge is engaged in the manufacturing of forgings and castings, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Sept 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 73.92 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

The issue size is 77,00,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 91 - ₹ 96 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Also Read | Girona vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 36,56,400.00 Equity Shares* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 10,98,000.00 Equity Shares* Individual Investors - Not less than 25,60,800.00 Equity Shares* Market Maker - Up to 3,85,200.00 Equity SharesThe net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for funding capital expenditure for capacity enhancement, meeting working capital requirements, repaying/prepaying certain borrowings and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on Monday, Sept 29, 2025 ,and the issue will close on Friday, Oct 03, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Gretex Corporate Services Limited, and the Registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Mr Davinder Bhasin, Managing Director of Munish Forge Limited, expressed, "Over the last four decades, Munish Forge Limited has built its presence in precision engineering and manufacturing, serving sectors such as Defence, Oil & Gas, Automobile, and Infrastructure. The company focuses on supplying forged and cast components, maintaining relationships with its customers, and improving its technology and processes.

The IPO is an important step for the company, and the funds raised will be used to expand manufacturing capacity. The company will continue to focus on its business activities and meet the requirements of its customers and stakeholders."

Mr Alok Harlalka, Director of Gretex Corporate Services Limited, said, "We are glad to partner with Munish Forge Limited in its IPO journey. With a proven track record in manufacturing forgings and castings for critical sectors such as Defence, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Railways, and Infrastructure, the company is well-positioned for the next phase of growth. The IPO will enable the company to invest in advanced machinery and civil infrastructure, reduce debt, and strengthen its working capital base. These steps will enhance production capacity, improve operational efficiency, and support expansion into new markets, both in India and globally. We believe this fundraiser will help the company grow further and create long-term value."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)