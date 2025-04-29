BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 29: Songdew, in collaboration with MG Sewa, has released an original music video featuring specially-abled students from AICB Captain Chandan Lal Special School for the Blind, Gurgaon, under the MG Taal programme. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to encouraging and nurturing inclusive opportunities and celebrating extraordinary talent. The track, which children voiced, draws inspiration from the renowned bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To'. This video marks the culmination of a year-long partnership with the school to nurture musical talent among the children through dedicated mentoring sessions by professional music artists. The mentoring sessions tuned their vocals and provided industry insights, career guidance, and inspiration to pursue their dreams with clarity and motivation. The track has been launched on over 150 streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Amazon, Snapchat, Instagram, Meta, and Songdew TV. Udit Malhotra, Head-Marketing at JSW MG Motor India, emphasized, "Our partnership with Songdew represents a forward-thinking commitment to cultivating the next generation of musical innovators. By providing a prominent platform for emerging talent, we are nurturing careers and actively shaping a vibrant and inclusive future for the music industry. This mentorship program for these exceptionally gifted artists instils enduring confidence and empowers them to achieve sustained success. We deeply admire these young individuals' unwavering resilience and determined spirit and are privileged to contribute to their evolving artistic journeys." Commenting on the initiative, Ananya Khanna, Head of Product at Songdew, said, "At Songdew, we believe that music can make everyone feel inclusive. We are glad to be able to contribute and help empower these exceptionally talented kids. We salute their unwavering spirit and find ourselves very fortunate to have created this beautiful melody with them. Giving talent the opportunity it deserves is what we do, and it will be our earnest endeavor to help the talent of these kids shine." JSW MG Motor India is recognized for its innovative approach and commitment to creating exciting experiences. Beyond automotive excellence, the brand has integrated music deeply into its identity, supporting and promoting various musical talents and initiatives through its MG Taal platform. Three seasons of MG Taal have been completed successfully, providing emerging talent with a platform and fostering a vibrant community of music lovers and creators. Link to song: https://song.link/s/5npAnjytxk4YQnkzMuf0JY

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

