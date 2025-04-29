Akshaya Tritiya 2025, also known as Akha Teej falls on Wednesday, April 30. It is a highly auspicious and sacred festival celebrated by Hindus and Jains across India. The word 'Akshaya' means 'never diminishing', and it is believed that any good deed or investment made on this day brings eternal prosperity and good fortune. Celebrated on the third lunar day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha, it is associated with wealth, success, and new beginnings. Many people purchase gold, start new ventures, or perform religious rituals on this day to invoke divine blessings. Ahead of the auspicious festival, here are the Akshaya Tritiya 2025 dos and don'ts that you must follow on Akha Teej.

For Jains, Akshaya Tritiya marks the day when Lord Rishabhanatha, the first Tirthankara, ended his year-long fast by consuming sugarcane juice. In Hindu tradition, the day is linked to several mythological events, such as the beginning of the Treta Yuga and the birth of Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. People often perform acts of charity, offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, and observe fasts for spiritual benefits. As you observe Akshaya Tritiya 2025, here the important things that you must keep in mind.

Akshaya Tritiya Dos:

Buy gold, silver, or valuable items as it symbolizes lasting wealth and prosperity.

Donate food, clothes, or money to the needy as an act of charity.

Worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with devotion and rituals.

Start new ventures or investments for long-term success.

Read or recite holy scriptures like the Vishnu Sahasranama or Bhagavad Gita.

Akshaya Tritiya Don’ts:

Avoid negative speech or arguments, as the day's energy is highly sacred.

Don’t borrow or lend money, as it might bring financial strain.

Avoid alcohol, meat, or any form of indulgence, keeping the day pure.

Refrain from cutting nails or hair, as it’s considered inauspicious.

Don’t postpone auspicious activities as it’s a powerful day to act positively.

Akshaya Tritiya is more than just a day of material prosperity; it's a celebration of spiritual abundance, goodwill, and new beginnings. Whether through acts of kindness, religious observances, or personal resolutions, the day offers a powerful opportunity to align with positive energies and divine grace. By observing the traditional do’s and avoiding the don’ts, devotees seek to ensure that their actions on this sacred day bring unending success, peace, and happiness throughout their lives.

