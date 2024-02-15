ATK

New Delhi [India], February 15: HCL Foundation has launched a groundbreaking initiative, the "My Clean City Waste Champion Program," under its "My Clean City" initiative to address the critical issue of waste management in collaboration with several schools in Noida and Greater Noida. The Lending Hands Foundation has implemented this transformative initiative across various schools.

Over the course of three months, the initiative successfully engaged more than 4000 students across 10 schools, empowering them to advocate for sustainable waste management practices. Students were motivated to actively engage in waste segregation, recycling drives, and other environmental stewardship initiatives through a series of instructional activities and practical experiences. Twenty benches made from recycled multilayered packaging materials were installed with the help of the waste collected by the students.

Reflecting on their experience, a student involved in the program remarked, "The program has provided us with an opportunity to understand waste as a problem and has motivated us to actively seek solutions." Another student added, "In our classes, we have learned about waste management and different types of plastic, but there has been a gap in understanding its application. Through this program, we have begun to contemplate how we can bridge this gap between knowledge and application. And we look forward to contributing towards this."

With over a thousand students in attendance at the program's final felicitation ceremony in February, the goal of the initiative was to honor and recognize the outstanding work of the students who took part as "My Clean City Waste Champions." 48 students from 10 different schools (Sarla Chopra DAV, The Millennium School, Mahamaya Balika Intercollege, Panchsheel Balak Inter College, JSS Public School from Noida, Ursuline Convent Senior Secondary School, Greater Noida World School, Diamond Drill Public School, Jesus and Mary Convent, Holy Public School from Greater Noida) received recognition for their fervent involvement and steadfast commitment to bringing about positive change in their neighborhoods.

Anuradha Sinha, Principal of the Millennium School, Noida, expressed, "Through this program, our students have gained valuable insights into the significance of maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. The activities organized as part of this program have equipped our students with a deep understanding of the importance of waste segregation at its source and recycling practices."

The "My Clean City Waste Champion Program" success emphasizes teaching young people about sustainable practices and developing a sense of environmental responsibility. Through cooperative efforts and community engagement, the HCL Foundation and Lending Hands Foundation are committed to inspiring positive change and building a cleaner, greener future for future generations.

