Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): MyCFO, a leader in the Office of CFO, Performance Improvement and Business Transformation services in India, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal of its corporate vision.

At the heart of this rebranding is a merging of all the existing brands - MyCFO, MyCXO, and Practus to a single brand name Practus - and an update to its corporate logo.

Also Read | SRH vs RR Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals.

For over a decade, Practus has cemented its status as the market leader in the Office of the CFO segment and as one of the Top 3 firms in the service lines that it operates. Practus has been growing consistently at over 40% CAGR for more than a decade delivering 3-12X of its fee as ROI to clients in over 10 countries.

This growth reflects the increasing recognition of managements, Investors and Boards of the 'implementation focussed' measurable value delivered by Practus. This includes deeper, lasting engagements thanks to Practus' proven methodologies to solve increasingly complex business challenges faced by the clients, while delivering higher impact and improved ROI through technology adoption, driven by its passionate and committed team.

Also Read | AP ICET 2021 Result To Be Declared on September 30, Here's How Candidates Can Download Result Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

With Practus, all its solutions - Office of CFO, Profit and Cashflow Improvement, Digital Transformation, Tech Stack, Post Merger Integration, Managed Services, and Business Transformation, are delivered to companies across sizes, target groups, geographies and functions.

"It is a significant milestone for the company, as globally the economies bounce back after a challenging period. This offers Practus a unique opportunity to become synonymous with delivering measurable impact (ROI) to clients using technology as a key enabler," said Deepak Narayanan, Founder & CEO, Practus adding, "This new brand and positioning perfectly illustrates our growing ambition in the market."

The Practus logo symbolizes the vision of being disruptors and creating new ways of doing things. It denotes the game tic-tac-toe, suggesting the organization's ability of out-of-the-box thinking and the flair for problem-solving.

In addition to new brand identity, Practus also relaunched its website - www.roibypractus.com. The new intuitive UI and vibrant colors reflect the company's approach to their work: energetic, passionate, and innovative.

SVenkat, Founder Practus said, "Our new logo depicts coming together of people, processes, and technology. We saw the necessity for a single brand to convey the concept of - One Brand, One Company, One Culture. At Practus, we take a student-for-life approach to problem solving, always developing and experimenting with new approaches. We customize each experience to the circumstances. Where necessary, we re-invent."

#ResultsDelivered #Practus #FinanceAdvisory #FinanceTransformation #Rebranding #PerformanceImprovement #CFOServices

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)