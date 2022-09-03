New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/PNN): A new series of skincare products, named 'Specials', has been launched by Mystiq Living for specific skin concerns such as acne, blemishes, and wrinkles. The distinctive feature of this series is the thoughtfully chosen potent ingredients for a particular concern.

Studies reveal that 80 per cent of Indians are affected by acne from early puberty until age 30. Present-day lifestyle is escalating this concern even more. Despite the fact that the skin serves as a protective layer against harmful substances, even then, UV rays, dust, smoke, pollution, and chemicals fused into the air can seriously impact this protective barrier in no time.

Furthermore, due to the increased usage of social media, the glamour world is mesmerizing every other person. The alluring appearance of influencers, celebrities, and podcasters has given wings to the maquillage industry. Every endorsement focuses upon washable, short-term, and superficial appearance only. So what about the actual skin nourishment, which lasts for years?

Numerous beauty brands are catering to the needs of the present market through an array of diversified products for various concerns like acne, blemishes, and wrinkles. Nevertheless, most beauty brands lack the focus on internal nourishment for the skin. But why should skin nourishment be given priority over a regular skincare regime? The answer is straightforward. Like the gut, the skin and hair also crave an extra dose of nourishment to stay vigorous and lustrous.

Conceived with advanced Ayurvedic formulations, skin care products in the 'Specials' have been thoughtfully curated with highly potent natural ingredients to transfer nourishment into the skin. Mystiq Living Specials' collection is an all-inclusive nourishing diet for the skin consisting of a mask, gel, toner, face scrub, and cream, which makes the skincare regime an easy-breezy task. Like, the Blemish clear kit comes with a Face Scrub, Face Mask and Cream, which holds the superpowers of Green Coffee which has been proven to be the most powerful antioxidant for blemished skin.

Mystiq Living, India's fastest-growing natural skincare brand, believes in making products that are truly plant-based & having therapeutic properties that nourish from within. Nitin and Priyanka, the husband-wife duo founder of Mystiq Living, believe that certain skin concerns appear due to natural reasons. Hence they should be cured naturally only with sustainable nourishment value to heal the targeted concern from within.

The power of plant-based nourishment is now just a click away at www.mystiqliving.com and at pocket-friendly prices.

