Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the Auspicious Day of 75th Independence Day August 15th MyValueVision.com launches EyeCare on Wheels. Patients can now seek essential treatment right outside their homes. The Ambulance van is designed by industry experts and comprises a fully operational setup that will be conducted by a highly trained Optomologist technician. With this MyValueVision.com offers EyeCare on Wheels service in Hyderabad and will be expanded to other locations in South India.

The initiative was going to launch EyeCare on Wheels service in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Vizag, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Khammam and PAN India soon in order to provide safe and convenient service to the people.

Also Read | Mahindra XUV 700 Unveiled Globally; Check Features, Specifications & Variants.

The third wave of pandemic has been very aggressive with more and older & younger population. To reduce the risk of COVID spread in reaching out for the EyeCare services, MyValueVision.com is going to launch a 24/7 EyeCare on Wheels Service.

The new service will offer Patients EyeCare right from their place. It will provide patients with round the clock access to this service.

Also Read | Pranjal Khewalkar Makes His Foray as a Producer With His Newly Launched 'Samar Productions', Here are the Deets!.

MyValueVision.com was established in 2013 as Hyderabad base, it works on hybrid model (Online & offline stores), and to meet the growing demand for eye wear by providing a one stop solution for all the optical needs. Their products include extensive stylish color range and are way ahead of global fashion trends from top brands in the National and global arena catering to diversified segment of clientele and people of all ages. The service includes Eye glasses, Sun glasses, Contact lenses and Solutions.

To date more than 60 stores has been opened in PAN India. MyValueVision.com plans to launch 100 stores all over India by December 2021. As of now it covered Hyderabad, Delhi, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Vizag, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam. Soon to be launched at Mumbai, Nagpur, Bangalore, and Pune.

MyValueVision EyeCare on Wheels is the newest innovation from the company that will allow people to conveniently take steps towards a risk free EyeCare services with all COVID Protocols in a hygienic way With the best EyeCare technology, the latest and highly sophisticated medical equipment and facilities i.e, Optometrist services, along with a wide variety of spectacle designs, lenses.

They uses a mobile EyeCare van that houses all equipment that one finds in an ophthalmology clinic. Comprehensive eye exams are conducted to examine and evaluate the health of the eye and the quality of vision. Patients identified with various eye ailments are prescribed medicines, spectacles or directed for surgery.

This ValueVision EyeCare on Wheels removes distance, time and affordability barriers which keeps the poor sections of the society from accessing quality EyeCare.

"It is with great happiness and genuine excitement that we soon announce the launch date of EyeCare on Wheels in Hyderabad, Vizag & New Delhi," stated by Prasanna Kumar, COO. But soon going to explore in all zonal areas.

MyValueVision's goal is to become a premier provider for the highest quality optical ware alongside state-of-the-art optical solutions for all your needs and to be the most affordable eyewear retailer offering variety and quality products for economic prices and to make eyewear reachable to every citizen in this country.

MyValueVision.com is trying to build an ecosystem of affordable eyewear in India for both online & offline shopping consumers by standardizing highly unorganized optical market in India and providing easy access to affordable eyeglasses to the masses.

At MyValueVision.com, they believe in the idea that simple solutions help transform lives and make life easier for masses. They love to innovate and experiment new things that would fuel and create sustainable business activity.

At MyValueVision.com, they recognise Health as a Human right and they are working towards a future where all people have access to sustainable healthcare solutions for life-changing treatment and prevention.

For more details, please visit MyValueVision.com.

Book Eye test Call/whatsapp, +91 9959701999

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)