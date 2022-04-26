Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): MyValueVision.com, one of India's leading budget eyewear brands and budget optical retail chains is expecting to enhance its presence in India especially in Tier II and Tier III cities and international markets as well with the opening of more than 200 plus stores in the coming years.

Apart from metro Indian cities, the company is looking to foray into Tier II & Tier III city markets to meet its expansion targets.

MyValueVision.com presently has operations in Indian cities, including Hyderabad, New Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Vizag, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar. The company has also recently introduced its unique 'EyeWear on Wheels' service that allows consumers to choose the 'right' eyewear and eye treatment in the comfort of their homes. With this 'EyeWear on Wheels' service, company wants to serve customers in Tier III cities easily from the stores which are well positioned in Tier II Cities.

We are currently looking to expand our brand across the country by gearing up with 100 franchisee stores in the coming months. We believe in creating entrepreneurship and employment in the most deserved segments-smaller cities, towns and rural areas. We invite enthusiasts to participate in our growth journey by becoming franchisees of our retail stores, says Prasanna Kumar-COO-Myvaluevision.com.

With this booming rise in franchise industry, franchise businesses are selling like hotcakes and With India on the edge of becoming the third-largest consumer market, the country is undoubtedly becoming a franchise hotspot. Our latest technology ensures the results are 100 percent accurate and fast.

"We believe augmented reality product visualization is the future of fashion based e-commerce. To enhance our customer experience, 'My Valuevision.com' tied up with a leading European based technology organisation Virtooal, for virtual mirror technology. This technology allows our customers to try our latest and trendy designs of spectacle frames virtually and in real-time. This easy to use technology results in enhanced product experience and customer satisfaction," states Prasanna Kumar-COO-Myvaluevision.com.

Myvaluevision.com works on Hybrid model (online and offline stores) as we strongly believe that the customers should be given an opportunity to seek and try eyewear products and eyecare facilities in their homes shared Prasanna Kumar-COO-Myvaluevision.com

MyValueVision.com have a presence of 60 plus offline stores that are positioned in strategic locations and provide easy access to affordable eyeglasses to the masses through its expansion across the country. The range of services it offers includes eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and solutions. The company specializes in power sunglasses and progressive lenses along with regular eye care.

MyValuevision.com has also partnered with the leading brands like IDEE, Tommy Hilfiger, Ray-Ban, David Jones, Marvel, Teddy, Police, Carrera etc., apart from leading branded lenses like VisionRX, Essilor, Zeiss etc. Through these partnerships, the company is meeting the requirement of consumers who have their loyalty to specific brands.

"We are expecting to raise an investment of US USD 10 million for scaling up our services, technology and expanding our physical presence by introducing more than 200 plus stores. We see immense opportunity for our Eyewear on Wheels units, Hospital tie-ups to serve both B2B and B2C clients besides eye clinics across the country and global markets like the Gulf region," concluded Prasanna Kumar-COO-Myvaluevision.com.

