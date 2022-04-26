Maharajganj, April 26: A BSc student has alleged that she was molested in the college washroom in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district. A case of attempted rape has been registered.

The victim told the police that, "The two men were wearing face masks so I could not recognise them but I had bitten the hand of one of the accused. They even tried to remove my clothes and rape me but I somehow managed to escape."

The girl somehow managed to escape from the washroom but fainted after the struggle. The police reached the college and registered a case against the accused. Ahmedabad Shocker: Four Men ‘Gang-Rape’ Differently-Abled Migrant Woman Several Times; Booked.

The girl has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The victim's brother lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police spokesman said that investigations have been initiated and the two accused have been held.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2022 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).