Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4: Nagamalla Venkatesh Gupta, Founder and Chairman of SVSJ Infra Developers, has been recognized as the Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 by Advocates Association For Social Responsibility And Awareness (AASRAA). This prestigious award was bestowed upon him at the 5th National Summit held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi by TSRERA Chairman Satyanarayana in the Presence of Rohit Kumar Singh on 24th November 2023.

Venkatesh Gupta, affectionately known as Venkat, has had an illustrious career marked by resilience, innovation, and unwavering dedication. Starting as a Medical Representative, he transitioned into the real estate industry in 2009 at the age of 26, laying the foundation for a remarkable journey ahead.

Over the years, Venkat's entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence have propelled him to great heights. With over 20 years of experience in real estate and 4 years in the insurance sector, he has gained invaluable insights into financial literacy and the power of investment. This deep understanding, coupled with his extensive knowledge of the Hyderabad real estate market, led to the establishment of SVSJ Infra Developers, a testament to his visionary leadership.

SVSJ Infra Developers, under Venkat's guidance, promotes ventures like farmland, DTCP, and HMDA, catering to diverse client needs and preferences. With a client base of over 3000 individuals, the company has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and excellence in the real estate sector.

In addition to his remarkable achievements in the business realm, Venkat has made significant contributions to society through his active involvement in various organizations. He has been elected as the Telangana State President of AASRAA Organization for the term 2023 to 2024, where his three-year tenure is recognized for its transformative impact. Furthermore, Mr. Venkat's commitment to community service is evident through his membership in esteemed organizations such as Lions Club, JCI, and his role as Regional Chairman of Alliance Club International.

The Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year award serves as a testament to Venkat's outstanding contributions to the industry and his commitment to social responsibility. His innovative approach, ethical business practices, and dedication to community development have set a benchmark for excellence in the real estate sector.

SVSJ Infra Developers is a renowned real estate company founded by Nagamalla Venkatesh Gupta, dedicated to delivering exceptional projects and unparalleled customer service. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, SVSJ Infra Developers continues to redefine the standards of excellence in the real estate sector.

Advocates Association For Social Responsibility And Awareness (AASRAA) is a prominent organization committed to promoting social responsibility and awareness across various sectors. Through its initiatives and awards, AASRAA recognizes individuals and organizations making significant contributions to society and fostering positive change.

The award ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including National Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohith Kumar Singh, Founder Chairman of AASRAA Sulthan Habib Ali, renowned cine actors Ali, and the All India Representatives and State Heads of AASRAA.

Nagamalla Venkatesh Gupta's accolade as the Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 reaffirms his position as a visionary leader and a driving force for positive change in the real estate industry.

