New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/PNN): NAR-India and RICS India have announced the launch of a new Executive Leadership Programme (ELP) for the development of key skills in real estate business management exclusively for NAR-India members.

Over the years, the real estate profession in India has undergone significant changes, with real estate agents and realtors playing a crucial role in the industry's backbone. However, the absence of formal training has resulted in a skill gap that makes it difficult for firms to cater to sophisticated and educated corporate and individual clients.

Recently, officials from the regulatory authority have emphasized the significance of raising awareness about the Realty law RERA, in order to foster growth within the real estate sector. Additionally, they have urged builders to incorporate technology into their processes in order to reduce construction expenses.

To tackle this problem, NAR-India and RICS India have collaborated to identify specific areas where continuous and ongoing upskilling can enhance the team's comprehension of the latest trends and performance.

With a gamut of highly skilled and experienced faculty members, the program comprises of diverse sessions covering technical and non-technical skills. These include communication abilities, technical writing proficiency, marketing and sales, commercial real estate deals, digital marketing and social media, property valuation, real estate finance, market research and feasibility studies, models for property development, asset and facility management, technological innovations impacting real estate, legal disputes, customer relationship management, and the latest trends in the real estate sector.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, the president of NAR India, Shivakumar CR said, "We are excited to launch this programme in collaboration with RICS India. This programme is designed to provide NAR-India members with the necessary skills to compete with more organized players in the industry. This exceptional program is designed to enhance the proficiency of members of the real estate community. "

