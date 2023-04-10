New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): The International Award-2023 distribution ceremony of the pioneer Narayan Seva Sansthan in the social sector took place at Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher honored prominent social workers in the country at the event. Anupam was present as the chief guest in this award ceremony. He presented trophies, shawls, and certificates to 55 inspiring personalities who have made a special contribution to the Narayan Modular Artificial Limbs Services run by Sansthan.

Kamlesh Agarwal of Delhi was honored with the Diamond Award. Jai Shiv Trading Company of Alwar (Rajasthan), Pawan Kumar Pannalal of Hisar Haryana, Badri Kishan Vyas of Jodhpur Rajasthan, Pinky Goel, Pradeep Bedi, Saroj, and K.K. Mishra, Praveen Kumar Gautam of Delhi, Pawan Kumar from Dibrugarh Assam, Akhilesh Joshi from Gujarat Baroda, Manju Tyagi from Ahmedabad, Panchkula Haryana's Pandit Ram Kishan and Lakshmi Devi, Girdharilal Mishra from Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh and Ramesh Adlakha from Noida were honored with a gold award. At the same time, 21 philanthropists from Delhi, 2 from Punjab, 6 from Haryana, 8 from Uttar Pradesh, 1-1 from Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Bihar were also felicitated.

Chief Guest Anupam Kher praised the work and efforts being done by Narayan Seva Sansthan to change the Vulnerable face of society. He said that it is a boon of nature to have a family of such donors to make society happy. With such a noble deed, the lives of thousands and lakhs of differently-abled people will gain momentum. Relationships in Divyang families will be filled with love and harmony.

President of Narayan Seva Sansthan, Prashant Agarwal said that the Sansthan organizes such an award ceremony every year, in which personalities full of sacrifice-service-compassion are rewarded for their commendable cooperation. So that other people in society also think of coming forward for the downtrodden, differently-abled, and marginalized people.

Over the years, while rehabilitating people with disabilities, Sansthan has closely seen the miseries of a large number of Divyangs who have lost their limbs in accidents. It was then thought that large camps should be organized and around 3500 amputees would be benefitted from modular prostheses and restart their stalled life. To fulfill this goal, we approached strong and affluent gentlemen of society. These social workers present today understood the pain and suffering of people with disabilities and fulfilled the resolution of the organization in just 60 days. For which we consider it our pride to honor them.

Welcoming all the award winners, the Sansthan President said that Narayan Seva Sansthan was started by his father Padmashree Kailash 'Manav', and mother Kamla Devi in the year 1985. The Sansthan has so far done free surgeries for more than 4,35,000 specially-abled people. The high-quality, light weighted Narayana limbs manufactured by the Sansthan have been fitted to more than 35,000 individuals with disabilities who were rendered limbless due to amputation of their arms and legs in an accident. Not only this, about 1 lakh families were saved from starvation even in Corona. We are providing accommodation, food, medicine, and treatment facilities to about 3 to 4 thousand Divyangs and their families daily. The organization has helped 15 million people directly or indirectly. This is the power for the organization to work with satisfaction and service. Sansthan Director Vandana Agarwal joined in thanking the guests, award winners, and their families.

